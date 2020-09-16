MONTICELLO — On Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at approximately 11:45 p.m., White County Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call for an explosion inside of a vehicle at the address of 7106 North Lakewood Drive, Lot 106, in Monticello.
The White County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene, and immediately summoned the assistance of the Indiana State Police to conduct the investigation. Trooper Mason Wiley and Master Trooper Detective Josh Edwards from the Lafayette Post were called to the scene.
M/Trp. Detective Edwards discovered that a white 2006 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck had been severely damaged by an explosive device that detonated inside the cab of the truck. The vehicle was impounded to Mel’s Garage in Monticello, and was processed by Sgt. Jason Page, ISP Crime Scene Technician, the following afternoon. Further investigation determined that it was a mortar-like firework that detonated inside the vehicle.
M/Trp. Detective Edwards, with the assistance of Senior Trooper Detective Brock Russell and Trooper Detective Ben Rector, spent countless hours Monday and Tuesday, conducting interviews, canvassing the neighborhood, and obtaining video surveillance of the area.
On Wednesday, Sept. 16, a felony warrant was issued for the arrest of Wayne L.T. Boswell, a 32-year-old male of Monticello, in connection with the explosion.
At 11:40 a.m., Boswell was arrested by ISP, and is currently being held at the White County Jail, on the charge of arson, Level 4 felony. His bond is currently set at $20,000.
All suspects are presumed innocent, unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.