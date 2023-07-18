The Community Foundation of White County is a proud community partner, collaborating with over 40 nonprofit agencies through the transformative power of philanthropy. This year, the Foundation’s governing council set aside money for each member to make a special grant to a charitable organization of their choice. Council member, Steve Simmerman is pictured with executive director, Kim Markham of Courage Rock Stable presenting a $1,000 grant to support their mission.
Following four years of data collection and convening funded by Lilly Endowment, Inc’s GIFT VII Planning Grant, the Foundation recently announced a focused effort to make an impact in the mental wellness space. For his mini governing council grant, Steve was inspired to seek out opportunities that impact mental wellness for our veterans.