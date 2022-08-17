MONTICELLO — In a meeting with both the county commissioners and council, the boards heard from a number of department heads including highway, airport and economic development. George Green, president of the airport advisory board introduced the new onsite airport manager Derek Shannon before requesting money for a new HVAC system.
The airport board received three bids for a new HVAC system, with the recommended bid at $23,933 from local company Patriot Heating & Cooling of Monticello. Both boards voted to approve the bid with no dissension.
Green reported Shannon had applied for a change in status for the airport through the FAA, which was considered a basic airport. The FAA approved upgrading the status to “local” which will bring more federal funding and make it eligible for other types of funding through the FAA as well. The airport was awarded a Lakes and Rivers Enhancement grant for $10,000 to help plant prairie grass after the woods are cleared at the south end of the airport. The grant is an 80% grant.
He also noted the airport had received only one bid for fuel, which was higher than the board had anticipated. They are in a 670-day window to approve or deny the bid and the airport board has yet to vote on the issue. Green brought it up to the county boards to get a consensus on their thoughts on the bid, which came in at over $880,000. “We’re disappointed that it’s higher, but what isn’t these days,” he said. “What will it be five months from now?”
He said they want to move forward because they don’t expect to receive a lower bid should they not accept this one and try for more bidders. The council and commissioners agreed it would be best to have the airport board’s vote on it before bringing to them for further discussion.
Highway Superintendent Mike Kyburz reported his department is busy with chip and seal on county roads. He said there has been some interest in employment but the jobs require a CDL. They developed a new job description, which pays $5 an hour less than a position with a CDL with the expectation the person would get bumped to an additional $5 an hour after receiving the license. Their first employee to enter into the job has gone through the training and recently took his driving and written test and passed on his first try. Kyburz said they are very proud of him.
In the commissioners meeting, the three board members approved two rezoning requests that had been heard at the BZA meeting on Aug. 8. One rezoning request was to subdivide a property with two residences on one lot, which is no longer allowed in White County. The property needs to be subdivided into separate parcels to be in compliance with current zoning codes. The commissioners were unanimous in their approval.
The second rezone was for Outrigger Resorts to change a parcel from residential to business. The BZA had approved the request with a 10-0 vote with the condition that violations cited on the property were rectified. The violations were commercial use in a residential district, lack of permits for a storage shed, wall sign and a gazebo.
In order for the rezone to take effect, Outrigger Resorts must fix the violations within 60 days, which it plans to do. This too was approved unanimously by the commissioners.