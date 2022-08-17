MONTICELLO — In a meeting with both the county commissioners and council, the boards heard from a number of department heads including highway, airport and economic development. George Green, president of the airport advisory board introduced the new onsite airport manager Derek Shannon before requesting money for a new HVAC system.

The airport board received three bids for a new HVAC system, with the recommended bid at $23,933 from local company Patriot Heating & Cooling of Monticello. Both boards voted to approve the bid with no dissension.

