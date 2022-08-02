Welcome aboard

New OB/Gyn professional Courtney Dyer is welcomed to the Mobile Integrated Health program Monday night with her family, husband Kyle and sons, Brodie, Barrick and Braxton.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

MONTICELLO — The Board of Public Works and Safety met in a special meeting Monday night to discuss employment issues including the hire of Courtney Dyer as the OB/Gyn specialist for the Mobile Integrated Health paramedicine program. They also approved the hire of a crossing guard as well as approving a pay increase for a waste water employee and a lateral transfer of an employee from waste water to the water department.

Dyer has 12 years experience. She will be the second person in the new paramedicine program and will work with the Monon Health Clinic to assist underprivileged pregnant women who might need help at home. She will work with the patients from gestation to four months post-partum. The program is run through the fire department and is paid through grants including funds from IU Health, which is backing the program.

Trending Food Videos