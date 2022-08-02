MONTICELLO — The Board of Public Works and Safety met in a special meeting Monday night to discuss employment issues including the hire of Courtney Dyer as the OB/Gyn specialist for the Mobile Integrated Health paramedicine program. They also approved the hire of a crossing guard as well as approving a pay increase for a waste water employee and a lateral transfer of an employee from waste water to the water department.
Dyer has 12 years experience. She will be the second person in the new paramedicine program and will work with the Monon Health Clinic to assist underprivileged pregnant women who might need help at home. She will work with the patients from gestation to four months post-partum. The program is run through the fire department and is paid through grants including funds from IU Health, which is backing the program.
Police Chief Jason Ligenfelter asked the board to consider hiring Nancy Ligenfelter as crossing guard. He said, “The only thing harder to find than officers and a midnight secretary is a crossing guard.” Nancy is his aunt and is a retired school cook and janitor looking for something to do for a couple hours a day he said. He would like her to start right away so she’s prepared for the start of school next week. The board approved unanimously.
Wastewater department employee Malachi Ewing has been training to take on more responsibility according to Superintendent Robert Lindley. “I’d like to give him a raise and keep him,” Lindley said. Mayor Cathy Gross said he is local and has a desire to work his way up. “We need to do everything we can to keep him,” she said. The board approved the raise to $17.50/hour.
They also approved the transfer of Kevin Flaherty from the wastewater department to water works. With that they also gave Lindley permission to advertise for Flaherty's replacement.