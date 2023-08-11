MONTICELLO — The White County Commissioners reviewed ordinances for the carbon sequestration prepared by the Area Plan Commission on policies and maintenance by the APC if approved.
The APC has been learning about the process in order to prepare for the time when carbon sequestration comes to the area. Director Joe Rogers gave the ordinance and the recommended fee schedule for violations and the ordinance was approved; however, Commissioners Jim Davis and Mike Smolek requested time to review the possible fees involved.
The fees don’t have to be presented to the APC for approval. “This ordinance is a blend of what has been done in neighboring counties and state code,” Director Rogers said.
John Naranjo, BP Geophysicist with the Whiting refinery explained the anticipated process of seismic testing for carbon sequestration in the area.
Naranjo explained the process uses a series of vibrations generated from vehicles, and a metal plate and then vibrations are measured and data collected with a rechargeable cylinder.
“Data is collected and then recharged for the next section of road,” Naranjo explained.
“We’ll pay a $1,000,000 bond and pay close attention to the do’s and don’ts of the thorough road use agreement.”
Prior to that, when BP is ready, a public hearing with Farm Bureau will be scheduled to make sure the property owners along the fault lines have opportunities to discuss questions and concerns.