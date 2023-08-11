Seismic sensor

Photo by Susan G. Wright

This small sensor is used to record vibrations sent into the ground by a truck-mounted piece of equipment generates vibrations using a metal plate that sits on the ground. Geophysicists process these signals to create an image of the subsurface rock layers, much like an ultrasound at the doctor’s office.

 Photo by Susan G. Wright

MONTICELLO — The White County Commissioners reviewed ordinances for the carbon sequestration prepared by the Area Plan Commission on policies and maintenance by the APC if approved.

The APC has been learning about the process in order to prepare for the time when carbon sequestration comes to the area. Director Joe Rogers gave the ordinance and the recommended fee schedule for violations and the ordinance was approved; however, Commissioners Jim Davis and Mike Smolek requested time to review the possible fees involved.

