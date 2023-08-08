PN Local news

RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Commissioners heard a request from DeMotte resident Tammy Szostek to remove the buffer zones around the county’s city and towns at Monday’s meeting. Szostek has been embroiled in a battle with the town as a resident in the town’s buffer zone requesting to run a food truck from their residence. “DeMotte is pushing businesses out of the county,” she said.

The county is losing millions in revenue and great jobs, she said. She told the commissioners that two Indiana counties have been successful in removing the buffer zones.

