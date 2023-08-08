RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Commissioners heard a request from DeMotte resident Tammy Szostek to remove the buffer zones around the county’s city and towns at Monday’s meeting. Szostek has been embroiled in a battle with the town as a resident in the town’s buffer zone requesting to run a food truck from their residence. “DeMotte is pushing businesses out of the county,” she said.
The county is losing millions in revenue and great jobs, she said. She told the commissioners that two Indiana counties have been successful in removing the buffer zones.
She said she and her husband’s food truck was running well for six months until they were told to cease and desist by the Town of DeMotte. They then went through the process of requesting a zone change to accommodate the business on their property, but were turned down. Commission Board President Rein Bontreger asked if they had received a license from the health department and she said they had. She said they had also received permission from the county to have their business on their property at 10411 N 1000 W before discovering that they are within the town’s 2-mile buffer zone. She said they were denied due to the worry of more traffic on the road.
She said they probably did bring more traffic. However, since, they have moved their food truck to Bill’s Automotive Center in Wheatfield, where she said they have been welcomed. “Wheatfield has been very accepting of us,” she told the commissioners.
She said the town’s buffer zone had changed, and she was unable to get a copy of the current map showing the buffer zone. She accused the town of changing it and that the zone goes “conveniently around” certain areas. County Building Commissioner Mary Scheurich said the town’s buffer zone has not changed in 40 years, when it was put in place.
Commissioner Jeff DeYoung said the zone goes 2 miles from the town limit, and that limit “zigzags.”
“It could be very confusing,” he said.
Szostek brought a petition with signatures requesting the removal of the buffer zones. Attorney for the commissioners, Eric Beaver, asked if the petition was drawn up by a lawyer, which it had not. He said he wasn’t aware the county had that authority. He explained the county has an interlocal agreement with the town for utilities to I65 but nothing regarding the buffer zone.
Szostek said it was taxation without representation for those living in the buffer zone, but Beaver said there should be a representative or two on the town’s planning commission and board of zoning appeals.
Bontreger said, “We’re probably not going to change a buffer zone that’s been in place for 40 years.” He said it is a complex issue and the next step will be to have a discussion with town council. He said they plan to have a summit with the county’s town officials with the Jasper County Economic Development Organization to “hash out some of these issues.”
Szostek said it was no longer about her as a business owner, but about people who have been hurt or will be hurt in the future. She said the town does not want growth. “I want to change things for the future,” she said.
When public comment was invited, Roy Gouwens, a resident of the buffer zone in DeMotte, said he was opposed to removing the buffer zone. He said he and his father, a state representative, has property in the town of DeMotte, 200 feet from Szosteks’ property. He said having the buffer zone preserves the quality of the housing in the area, and also the zoning laws protect the businesses from the residents living next to them and also protects the residents from having a business. “I would implore the attorney, your attorney, and building commissioner of the county to really get a full minutes from the meetings Tammy was at. I was at both of those meetings and you will see what the full scope of her complaint was,” he said.