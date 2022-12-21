MONTICELLO — Commissioner Steve Burton asked Commissioner Diener to come forward for recognition as this was his last meeting. In honor of his 12 years on the board, and numerous projects completed Burton presented a gift bag on behalf of the county, and revealed that the roundabout project would be dedicated as the Commissioner David Diener roundabout.
Mike Smolek, the newly elected commissioner, is taking over Diener’s seat. Diener is retiring.
County-wide emergency services will be improving their response times as facilities are arranged for duties to be served in Monon, in addition to the current satellite location in Wolcott. Brookston is preparing to build a new fire station and having an EMT on duty there is part of the agreement amendment that was presented to the White County Commissioners Monday.
The agreement was accepted unanimously by the commissioners on Monday and was scheduled to be presented to Monticello City Council/Board of Public Works this past Monday, and Monon Town Council on Wednesday. Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross was at the meeting to verify that the EMS was on-board with the agreement.
Next order of business for the commissioners was reviewing appointments to assorted boards and community committees; and the majority of the boards were one year appointments and continuations of service for several committees.
George Loy continues as county attorney. Leigh Ann Ezra is taking on the HR director position after being Leah Hull’s assistant for the past six years. Hull is moving to a technology company which will afford her time to work from home and be able to have time with her family. Appointments were approved as presented.
Last month, the commissioners received bids for the gazebo roof replacement. They asked for additional bids to see if the project could be more affordable. An additional bid was received for the project from Shafer Roofing Services of Lafayette, $20,000 and promise to reclaim as much of the copper flashing as possible. The commissioners reviewed the previous bids and this new bid and the motion was made to accept the Shafer Roofing Services’ bid unanimously.
During the joint commissioner/council portion of the meeting, Health Department Director Katie Pittman-Stout reported that emergency preparedness funding has been used to purchase one-way valve CPR masks for each of the officers in the county and will be dispersed, as well as training on how to properly use the devices.