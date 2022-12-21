MONTICELLO — Commissioner Steve Burton asked Commissioner Diener to come forward for recognition as this was his last meeting. In honor of his 12 years on the board, and numerous projects completed Burton presented a gift bag on behalf of the county, and revealed that the roundabout project would be dedicated as the Commissioner David Diener roundabout.

Celebrating retirement

Commissioner Steve Burton celebrating Commissioner Dave Diener as he retires from the board.

Mike Smolek, the newly elected commissioner, is taking over Diener’s seat. Diener is retiring.

