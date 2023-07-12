MONTICELLO — After a long weekend for the July Fourth holiday, White County Commissioners were back to work to take care of business: nominating Jennifer Ousley to the White County Tourism Authority Board, making the board complete.
The commissioners then addressed a change order from Garamong Management Company for the coroner’s office at the old Ivy Tech building on Condo Street. The changes were accounted for in the documents from Garamong and the engineering completed by RQAW. The changes are necessary for power to an electric door system, revisions to unforeseen conditions at the building; restructuring a couple curbs, and on the interior, there was a need to adjust the autopsy station. It is also necessary to upgrade the fire alarm system. The changes will cost $43,691.20.