The North White and Twin Lakes Classes of 2023 graduated over the weekend with both school’s speakers talking about their class struggles through a global pandemic, losing out on many experiences in the second half of their freshman year. Twin Lakes grads talked about the loss of their friend and classmate Mya Thompson, who passed in February 2022.
With the challenges this class has faced, they admitted it was difficult, but they made it through and are ready to take life’s challenges head on.
Speaking for her North White class, Katelynd Stevens spoke of how their spring sports were abruptly cancelled in March of 2020. “We were unable to do the things people in high school do for our first two years,” she said.
Salutatorian and Class President Tessa Robertson echoed those sentiments, but started her speech with a touch of humor. She said in closing, “The real bad news is time flies. The good news - you’re the pilot.”
At Twin Lakes, Senior Class President Liam Sternfeldt said he came to Twin Lakes from Lake Central. Moving to a new school he wasn’t sure what he would encounter, but he said, “If I needed anyone or anything, there was always someone there to help me, to have my back.”
He said the class has gone through so much, the loss of a classmate, a global pandemic. “We overcame that,” he said.
Valedictorian Alaina Wolfe said they at first thought they would just get an extra week of spring break in March 2020. “We all know how that went,” she said. She said their junior year was the hardest, both mentally and physically. On Feb. 17, she lost her best friend but her class wasn’t going to make it through it alone. “We are more united than when we started our junior year,” she said. She challenged her classmates to discover what makes them happy this summer. “Life is too short to never find what makes you happy,” she said. “Find it this summer.”
Salutatorian Alayna Lawley said the inconsistencies during the pandemic were difficult and hard to manage, and even in their loss, they held each other up. “Time is the most valuable thing you will ever have,” she said.
“All of you have been part of my story,” she concluded.
Twin Lakes Superintendent Debbie Metzger told the graduates, “Find what you love, be passionate about it. Learn all you can; be considerate, positive and kind. You are now in charge of your own story.”