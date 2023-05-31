The North White and Twin Lakes Classes of 2023 graduated over the weekend with both school’s speakers talking about their class struggles through a global pandemic, losing out on many experiences in the second half of their freshman year. Twin Lakes grads talked about the loss of their friend and classmate Mya Thompson, who passed in February 2022.

With the challenges this class has faced, they admitted it was difficult, but they made it through and are ready to take life’s challenges head on.

