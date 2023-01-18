MONTICELLO — Mayor Cathy Gross gave certificates of appreciation to a number of White County residents who assisted with the Monon expansion of the city’s fire department and assistance in purchasing a new rescue boat and equipment for it at Tuesday night’s meeting. Commended for their dedication and hard work with the Monon expansion were Firefighter Jacob Norwell, Monon Town Marshal Roger Young, who is also on the Monon Township advisory board, Professional Interiors for their generosity and hard work on the renovation of the Monon Fire Station, North White Building Trades for assisting in the renovation, Mark Reynolds for the Monon Connection Museum, Jasper County Recovery House, Moore’s Ace Hardware, Brian Hahn and Lt. John Huff.

Next certificates of appreciation were given to the Lake Shafer Association, which contributed $3,200 for the purchase of a sonar unit for the rescue boat, and the Nick Brletic Foundation for a donation of $7,500 for the new rescue boat. Mark and Stacy Brletic accepted the certificate for the foundation, which was formed in memory of their son, Nick, who was a 2010 graduate of Twin Lakes and was killed in an accident.

