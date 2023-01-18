MONTICELLO — Mayor Cathy Gross gave certificates of appreciation to a number of White County residents who assisted with the Monon expansion of the city’s fire department and assistance in purchasing a new rescue boat and equipment for it at Tuesday night’s meeting. Commended for their dedication and hard work with the Monon expansion were Firefighter Jacob Norwell, Monon Town Marshal Roger Young, who is also on the Monon Township advisory board, Professional Interiors for their generosity and hard work on the renovation of the Monon Fire Station, North White Building Trades for assisting in the renovation, Mark Reynolds for the Monon Connection Museum, Jasper County Recovery House, Moore’s Ace Hardware, Brian Hahn and Lt. John Huff.
Next certificates of appreciation were given to the Lake Shafer Association, which contributed $3,200 for the purchase of a sonar unit for the rescue boat, and the Nick Brletic Foundation for a donation of $7,500 for the new rescue boat. Mark and Stacy Brletic accepted the certificate for the foundation, which was formed in memory of their son, Nick, who was a 2010 graduate of Twin Lakes and was killed in an accident.
The Lake Shafer Association works to keep the lake clean, safe and sustainable through donations including a $10 annual membership fee. Gross said they have been supporting Monticello Fire Department’s water rescue team for decades. The funds they’ve donated have helped purchase equipment as well as training for the diving team. “The Lake Shafer Association’s contribution to public safety has supported the Monticello Fire Department to have a water rescue team that is better equipped and better trained than what would have ever been possible without their support,” Gross said, and expressed the city’s gratitude to the association.
“As you can see, nothing happens by ourselves,” Gross said. “Everything happens in partnership and with collaboration. It truly becomes a community project and a project that will impact the lives of everyone in a positive way.”
The Monticello City Council heard from Joe Rogers of White County Building and Planning with two petitions for rezoning from a general business zone to multi-family residential zoning. Both had been advertised by the White County Area Planning Commission, and considered at a public meeting on Jan. 9. Both of the petitions were approved by the commission board in votes of 10-0.
He said when first approached by the property owner, they discovered part of the property infringes on neighboring property. He said years ago, if a person owned parcels of property, they didn’t worry about property lines. After zoning laws were established, the property became “legal non-conforming.” In order to remedy the situation, the owner had to combine the two parcels. Other properties in the area are single family homes.
The second petition was also for the same zone change for multi-family residences on Washington St. This petition came with a condition that a beauty shop will cease operations within 30 days of the approval of the rezone. Parcels in this request also had to be combined to allow for proper sized parking area.
Both of the requests were approved by the council.
Rogers also suggested sending a letter to property owners in the areas that were zoned for business. He said the original county zoning map created these zoning areas. “Someone decided businesses may grow so they made a business district. He said they can send the pros and cons of the rezone and the property owners would not have to pay a fee for the rezone. He explained if the property owner has no objection, the rezone will go through the area planning commission than the city council. If the owner has an objection, then the commission would have to take a second look at the property. Currently, the properties are in “legal nonconforming” status, which can cause issues for the owners when obtaining loans or receiving permits for renovations or improvements.
Gross asked if the rezone would affect a person who wants to run a business out of their home. She expressed concern that the rezone discourages entrepreneurship. She was told in that case, the person would have to bring the request to the boards for a zone change. The council gave their approval for the letters in a 6-0 vote.
Mailing billing statements
Clerk Treasurer Jim Manns talked to the council about the problem they’ve had with billing this month. The billing statements were mailed on Dec. 29, and all mail sent from the city goes first to Lafayette, then Indianapolis, before being delivered to residents. He said some people received their bills right away, while others have not received them as of Tuesday. He said he spoke to the Monticello post master and they are working to remedy the situation. “I feel strongly that they are working hard to remedy it and hopefully it won’t happen again,” he said.
Because of the issue, he issued a public service announcement to alert residents and to explain they can still pay their bills on time and how to do it even though they haven’t received their bills. The utility bills are due for payment on the 18th of the month. Late fees will still be applied to those who pay after that date. Gross said it is the consumer’s responsibility to get their billing information and to pay it because it’s something that is due every month, with or without a statement.
Reserve ambulance purchase approved
The fire department asked the city council for permission to purchase a used ambulance as a back up unit. Fire Chief Galen Logan said they have discussed this “at great length” since June of last year. They have been trying to locate a used ambulance, but it’s been difficult due to shortages in the industry. “It’s taken this long to find the appropriate apparatus,” he said. Another municipality had commissioned the ambulance, which has been refitted with a new chassis, but decided not to buy it. They will use $30,000 from cumulative township funds and $150,000 from public safety and infrastructure fund. Councilman Bill Cheever said they have expored other scenarios but this is the best candidate for a third ambulance as a reserve backup rig.
The council approved with a vote of 5-0 with councilman Ken Houston abstaining from the vote.
At the city’s Board of Works, which met before the city council, the board approved a conditional offer of employment for the fire department of Samantha Kyger, due to the Monon expansion, after one of the people hired at the beginning of the year didn’t pass the physical. She is a licensed paramedic. The board also approved two promotions in the fire department. Robert Edwards was promoted from Public Safety Level 1 to Level 2, and Ryan Hahn was promoted from Level 2 to Level 3.