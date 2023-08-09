MONTICELLO — As city department heads came to the podium for a brief update to the city council Monday night, Street Superintendent Frank Arthur said he had spoken to INDOT (Indiana Dept. of Transportation) about the crossing lights at Broadway and Third St. He said the was told the light controllers have been ordered but no information on when they will be in and he will keep in touch with them. Councilman Doug Pepples said he was concerned about the crossing lights, and the danger without them.
“What will it take to get them moving on this?,” he asked. “Do they not understand how important this is?”
Arthur said he wasn’t sure how that could be done. He said he has talked to them many times and hasn’t been able to move them faster on the issue. Mayor Cathy Gross suggested they give the contact information to the public and let them call INDOT. “Maybe they’ll listen to people better than they do elected officials,” she said. She suggested they would put the number up on the city’s website for those who wish to call and voice their concerns as well.
Frank said they had enough issues just getting a crosswalk out there. Broadway Street is a state highway and is under the INDOT jurisdiction for signage. Arthur said he offered to fix the problem and INDOT could reimburse the city, but that was turned down.
Arthur reported some upcoming projects for street repairs and paving. He said they are still working on the Third St./Jefferson St. intersection. He said NIPSCO has some holes and sidewalks to repair after placing fiber optics and that will be taken care of. He said Central Paving will begin work on repairs to Bluewater at the end of the month, beginning of September.
Mayor’s Advisory Council passes donation to Parks
Diane Bunnell, ADA coordinator for the city, presented a check for $5,000 from the Monticello Rotary Club to Mitch Billue, parks deptartment superintendent for installing geo grids at the Rotary Cove by the river. She also presented a check for $1,500 from the Mayor’s Advisory Council to go towards the project.
She said they are hosting a bowling and corn hole event this year in place of the annual golf outing fund raiser since the golf course is not there anymore. The event will be held at the Best Bowling Center on Aug. 19, and they are looking for teams to either bowl or play cornhole. They are hoping to raise money for adult changing tables that cost around $3,500 each to put in park building restrooms and at the city pool. There are two bowling times for teams to play and two times set for the cornhole tournament.
She said they are also accepting donations for the raffle prizes and looking for people to come bowl and play cornhole.
Bunnell said they are working towards making the city’s parks more accessible to all people.
Council approves hiring Human Resource Director
The council gave the nod of approval to hire an HR director for the city with one vote against. City Clerk Jim Mann explained the pathway to how the person would be paid for the rest of 2023, and the salary for 2024 will be added to that year’s budget. He said they had talked about outsourcing the city’s payroll but “moved in another direction” to keep payroll in-house, funded through the clerk’s budget.
Councilman Ken Houston did not object to hiring an HR director, but thought they should wait until 2024 to do so. He didn’t think they should take funds out of different places to pay the salary for the remainder of this year. He mentioned there will be a new clerk/treasurer elected in November.
Pepples, who is the only candidate running for the position, said he did not object to someone being hired this year. “It’s a great idea. I’m all for it, and I support it.”
Houston said he did not object to the position. “I think it could be planned out better,” he said.
Gross said she supports moving forward now to have the HR person trained by the end of the year, and ready to “hit the road running” in January.
The ongoing problems with drainage on Bluewater was discussed. Bob Lindley, waste water superintendent, said they are trying to get the situation taken care of. Gross said they are working with the street department to come up with a “band aid” to fix the problem until the engineers can come agree on a permanent solution. “We want to address this in the best way we can and the quickest way we can,” she said.
Billue said visitors to City Park will need to take a second look before leaving the park due to the construction work and road closures at Airport and Gordon Roads. Traffic is not as slowed with those two street closed, he warned.
Cargo nets have come in and he said they will be putting them out soon. Aug. 13 is the last day for the city pool and will be open from 1 to 7 p.m.
Police Chief Jeremy Kyburz reported Capt. Stroup has been cleared to return to work after having been in an accident in November.
The department has received a grant from Drug-free White County for $3,700 to fund the first year cameras to be placed around the city and is working with INDOT to get the cameras placed.
He said they are currently down a crossing guard so they will place a guard at Third and Jefferson, and will have Officer Rich Lee at Third and Broadway to be more visible to drivers on the highway.
In July, the police responded to 756 calls, issued 268 traffic citations and responded to 21 accidents and had 42 criminal arrests.
The city council will hold a special meeting on Aug. 18, at 9 a.m. The regular meeting for Aug. 21 has been cancelled and the next regular meeting will be Sept. 5, at 6 p.m.