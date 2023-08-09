Donations for geo grids

ADA Coordinator Diane Biunnell presents two checks to Parks Superintendent Mitch Billue for a geo grid at Rotary Cove. One check for $5,000 was given by the Monticello Rotary Club and the other for $1,500 from the Mayor's Advisory Council.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

MONTICELLO — As city department heads came to the podium for a brief update to the city council Monday night, Street Superintendent Frank Arthur said he had spoken to INDOT (Indiana Dept. of Transportation) about the crossing lights at Broadway and Third St. He said the was told the light controllers have been ordered but no information on when they will be in and he will keep in touch with them. Councilman Doug Pepples said he was concerned about the crossing lights, and the danger without them.

“What will it take to get them moving on this?,” he asked. “Do they not understand how important this is?”

Tags