The Next Generation Youth Advocates, formerly the Mayor's Youth Council, explains their civic project they will be starting soon to the city council Monday night. President Maya McCarty (at the microphone) speaks on behalf of the group.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

MONTICELLO — At the Monday evening meeting of the Monticello City Council, board members heard from the Mayor’s Youth Council, which renamed itself the Next Generation Youth Advocates. The group of students from Twin Lakes High School has been raising funds for a beautification project for the shopping concourse by the Twin Lakes Cinema and other businesses.

After the group introduced themselves to the council, the president of the youth advocates, Maya McCarty, spoke about the process and their plans for the funds they’ve raised. Through Patronicity, a crowdfunding program offered through the State of Indiana, the group was able to raise over $10,000 (their goal) and will receive a matching grant from the “My Community My Vision” program.

