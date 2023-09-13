A tract of land owned by Gardner Mudge was donated in 1854 to the Louisville, New Albany & Chicago Company after its rail line was built through Big Creek Township in 1853. The railroad constructed on the land a small depot. Mudge looked after the freight and passenger business of the railroad and the station was named after him. A village later known as Chalmers developed on the east side of the railroad.
Mudge and his brother-in-law William S. Shaw constructed a nearby building where they lived and operated a general store. Another store was opened by Clark Johnson. R. P. Blizzard began a blacksmith business. A Post Office was established April 21, 1854, at Mudge’s Station, with Mudge serving as postmaster. The only additions to Mudge’s Station during the next 20 years were a carpenter shop and a few dwellings.
The town of Chalmers was not platted until July 24, 1873, by Jacob Raub.
He had operated a grain business and farmed in Tippecanoe County and Mudge’s Station for more than 20 years. Chalmers was platted on part of a farm he had purchased in 1872. The original town contained 103 lots and six streets.
Historians give no documented explanation for the selection of the town’s name. One theory is that it was named for Chalmers Brooks, son of the owner and principal owner of the railroad. Other information suggests Mudge’s Station later became known as Chalmers Station, several years before the town was platted by Raub.
In the two years following Raub’s platting of Chalmers, several more houses and stores were construction. The first school was constructed about 1870.
Raub businesses thrived and historians say he was instrumental in the construction gravel roads in White County. The first was in Big Creek Township, passing through Chalmers. The road, built in about 1880, enabled farmers for miles around to safely and easily transport produce to Chalmers.
The first church was organized in 1878 by a Methodist minister. A tile factory was erected in 1878.. Jacob Raub established The Bank of Chalmers in 1891-93 with a capital of $10,000.
Chalmers was incorporated 1892, and the first cement sidewalks were built in front of the bank. The community’s first newspaper, the Ledger, was published in 1893. All saloons were eliminated in 1907. By 1912, Chalmers had about 600 residents. The town contained two elevators, one factory, 15 stores, two banks, to livery barns, three blacksmith shops, one lumber yard, two hotels and two garages.
Platted in 1873, Chalmers was originally knowns as “Mudge’s Station.” The name came from that of a local storekeeper. Official records show no specific source other than a personal name. The town was listed, as Chalmers, on railroad timetables of the New Albany & Salem as early as 1856. The depot was built in 1895 and was a frame building with shingle roof and sat south of Main Street on the east side of the tracks.
This past Saturday, the town of Chalmers celebrated the sesquicentennial of existence with parades and a car show, and yard sales all through town to have fun and interact with each other.