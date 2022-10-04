MONTICELLO — Karen and Keith Robertson had been bringing their family to Monticello for years; however, when tragedy struck in 2021 and completely erased their home in Louisiana, moving to Indiana permanently surfaced as the next step. Karen is the veterinarian at Twin Lakes Pet Clinic, and her husband is the bookkeeper/office manager of the veterinary practice formerly owned by Charlie Anderson, DVM, who was considering retirement about that time.

It became clear that moving to Monticello permanently was a “God thing,” Karen explained, quoting Kathie Lee Gifford’s term for when something is meant to be.

Trending Food Videos