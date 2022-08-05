CARROLL COUNTY — An early Tuesday morning traffic stop by Carroll County Sheriff’s K9/FTO Deputy Drew Yoder resulted in the seizure of approximately one half pound of methamphetamine. At 2:44 a.m., Deputy Yoder initiated a stop on US 421 near County Road 600N in Carroll County (approximately six miles northwest of Delphi) of a teal colored Pontiac passenger car after learning the registration plate displayed on the vehicle did not match the car.
Yoder identified the driver as 32 year old Zachary Pancake of rural Delphi and the front passenger as 41 year old Amanda Miller of rural Monticello (Carroll County). As Yoder was speaking with the driver and passenger, still in the vehicle, he detected the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle’s interior.
Normally, Yoder would enlist the assistance of his K9 partner, “Micky;” however, on this morning, Micky was recovering from a minor medical procedure. Therefore, White County Sheriff’s K9 Deputy Andrew McIlrath and his K9 partner, “John,” were called to assist. While conducting a free air sniff of the vehicle’s exterior, K9 John alerted to the presence of contraband in the vehicle.
Searching the vehicle, Yoder, along with assisting Carroll County Deputies Mike Hobbs and Jonathon Haygood, and Deputy McIlrath, located marijuana and a large amount of methamphetamine. Both Miller and Pancake were taken into custody. The seized methamphetamine was initially weighed at the sheriff’s office and reflected a weight of 228 grams or approximately one half pound. Street value of that amount is approximately $20,000.
Pancake was booked into the Carroll County Jail for marijuana and methamphetamine possession on a $5,000 cash bond. Pancake later posted bond Tuesday afternoon and was released with a pending Carroll Superior Court initial hearing date.
Miller remains incarcerated in the Carroll County Jail, being held on dealing methamphetamine (a Level 2 felony) and possession of methamphetamine, syringe, and paraphernalia. Her bond is affixed at $75,000 cash.
Commenting on this seizure, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby stated, “I am proud that our deputies and White County K9 were able to locate, recover, and take these drugs off of our streets. In my opinion, these deputies' actions may have potentially saved countless lives by keeping this contraband out of the hands of those who would have purchased them. I commend their work in the ongoing effort to slow the tide of illegal drugs in our community.”