CARROLL COUNTY — An early Tuesday morning traffic stop by Carroll County Sheriff’s K9/FTO Deputy Drew Yoder resulted in the seizure of approximately one half pound of methamphetamine. At 2:44 a.m., Deputy Yoder initiated a stop on US 421 near County Road 600N in Carroll County (approximately six miles northwest of Delphi) of a teal colored Pontiac passenger car after learning the registration plate displayed on the vehicle did not match the car.

Yoder identified the driver as 32 year old Zachary Pancake of rural Delphi and the front passenger as 41 year old Amanda Miller of rural Monticello (Carroll County). As Yoder was speaking with the driver and passenger, still in the vehicle, he detected the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle’s interior.

