Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Hobbs was recently recognized with the 2022 Male Camp Counselor of the Year during closing ceremonies at the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association (ISA) Annual North Youth Leadership Camp.
The camp was held at Pine Creek camp near Pine Village in Warren County, June 13-16. Attendees learn countless aspects of Indiana Sheriffs’ offices and the duties they perform. Various county sheriff’s deputies and jail staff help serve as camp counselors for the four day camp. The attending campers voted for the male and female camp counselors awards.
Warren County Sheriff Russell “Rusty” Hart served as the camp’s director. This was Sheriff Hart’s 16th year of leading the camp. Since Hart is in his last term as Warren County Sheriff, he is retiring from the camp leadership role.
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby stated, “I thank Sheriff Hart for his tireless dedication to this wonderful ISA program. His leadership provided the professional direction for the camp these pat 16 years. Additionally, I am proud of our Sheriff’s Deputy Hobbs. This was Deputy Hobbs’ fourth occasion of receiving the award, having received the award in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022! (Due to COVID, no camp was held in 2020) This speaks to the type of valuable personnel we have on board our agency. Deputy Hobbs does a fantastic job of interacting with our youth!”