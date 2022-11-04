DELPHI — After the arrest of Richard Allen for the murder of the two Delphi girls, Liberty German and Abigail Williams, on Oct. 26, Allen was moved out of the Carroll County jail into the White County Jail for safety concerns. On Nov. 3, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby requested Allen be taken out of his custody and into the custody of the Department of Corrections.
The sheriff’s request filed in the Carroll County Circuit Court states, “The defendant has been charged in a high profile cause, creating potential safety and security concerns because of extensive coverage from an array of various media platforms, both mainstream and social, throughout this state, the United States, and the world.”
Leazenby said due to the high profile case, safety and security concerns exist, not only for Allen, but for the Carroll County and White County jails. He said in the request that the Sheriff of Carroll County “cannot provide the services, attention, or supervision necessary to protect or meet the defendant’s needs or to insure, protect and guarantee the safety or security of the defendant, staff or facilities.”
Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener agreed to the request. The court order states, “The public’s blood lust for information, before it exists, is extremely dangerous. ALL PUBLIC SERVANTS administering this action do not feel safe and are not protected.”
The judge's order states that YouTube already “hosts content regarding family members of this judicial officer, including photos.”
Diener also wrote, “When the public peddles misinformation with reckless abandon, we all are not safe.”
He noted that the defendant, Allen, appeared for his initial hearing “clad in protective gear,” not to be protected from the court, but to be protected from the pubic.
Also on Nov. 3, Diener recused himself from the case. The filing information on that was not available to the public. The Indiana Supreme Court Public Information Officer Kathryn Dolan explained a judge does not have to give a reason for recusal.
The Indiana Supreme Court appoints a special judge to hear the case. That court has appointed Allen County Judge Frances Gull as the special judge in this case. Dolan also explained the special judge has jurisdiction to make all decisions on the case management, and that includes whether the case will be heard in Carroll County or Allen County, where Fort Wayne is the county seat.
Dolan said the special judge will need time to assess the case.
Richard Allen was arraigned on Friday, Oct. 28. The arrest was officially announced at a press conference held at the Delphi United Methodist Church on Monday, Oct. 31. There was no other information given regarding the evidence for the arrest. It was repeated several times that the defendant is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Diener stated in the order to remove Allen from Carroll County custody, “Until a finding of guilt or a judgment of conviction occurs, in any case, judgment must be reserved and the presumption of innocence must be respected and preserved.”
A pubic hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22, in the Carroll County Circuit Court regarding the release of court records on this case, which have been sealed and are not available including the probable cause affidavit, which provides the court the reason/s for the arrest.