RICHARD ALLEN

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 26, and arraigned on Oct. 28, at the Carroll County Courthouse for the murder of the two Delphi girls killed in February 2017.

DELPHI — After the arrest of Richard Allen for the murder of the two Delphi girls, Liberty German and Abigail Williams, on Oct. 26, Allen was moved out of the Carroll County jail into the White County Jail for safety concerns. On Nov. 3, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby requested Allen be taken out of his custody and into the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The sheriff’s request filed in the Carroll County Circuit Court states, “The defendant has been charged in a high profile cause, creating potential safety and security concerns because of extensive coverage from an array of various media platforms, both mainstream and social, throughout this state, the United States, and the world.”

