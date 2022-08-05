School bus stop-arm

As summer comes to a close, it’s time for children to head back to school. This means, once again, school buses, and school bus stops will be a part of the daily commute for all of us.

With school starting, the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office wanted to take a moment to remind everyone to slow down around school buses and school bus stops and to stop when the school bus stop-arm is extended and the red lights are flashing. Unfortunately, school bus stop-arm violations are all too common, not only in Indiana but also in Carroll County. As has occurred in the state, these violations can lead to fatal results.

