PLEASE SHARE: Stay warm, stay safe. Call 2-1-1 to find warming centers open in your community. @in211info community navigators are available 24/7 and can provide you with updated locations and hours of warmings centers in your area or click link in bio.
Residents can call 2-1-1 to find local warming centers during upcoming winter weather "Your help is needed in making sure all Hoosiers know how to find help"
With extreme cold expected this weekend, warming centers will be open across the state for those in need of a safe and warm place to stay. Indiana 211 [https://on.in.gov/y9lco] is your community's resource for updated locations and hours of warming centers in your area, as many of the traditional locations people may seek shelter could be closed due to the holidays.