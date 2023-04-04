1

Randy Head, a former state senator representing the ALS Association, testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee in a packed room. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle)

The Senate committee responsible for drafting the state’s budget heard over four hours of public testimony March 30, as leaders negotiate how to spend more than $43.3 billion over the next two years.

The House version of the budget included an unprecedented increase in education vouchers, which amounts to roughly a third of the overall K-12 budget increase. Democrats argue that most public schools will lose out under the proposal.