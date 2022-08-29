NORFOLK, Va. – Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor Woods, a native of Brookston,  and a 2021 Purdue University graduate, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Explosive Ordinance Mobile Unit 12 in support of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command.

Woods joined the Navy seven years ago. Today, Woods serves as an explosive ordinance disposal technician.

Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor Woods is a Brookston native and graduate of Purdue University.

