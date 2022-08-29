NORFOLK, Va. – Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor Woods, a native of Brookston, and a 2021 Purdue University graduate, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Explosive Ordinance Mobile Unit 12 in support of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command.
Woods joined the Navy seven years ago. Today, Woods serves as an explosive ordinance disposal technician.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to do something that gave me a sense of purpose,” said Woods. “I chose the job of explosive ordinance disposal technician because I wanted to help bring people home safely and in one piece."
Growing up in Brookston, Woods attended Frontier Junior-Senior High School and graduated in 2011. Today, Woods relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Brookston to succeed in the military.
“My hometown taught me the value of hard work and discipline,” said Woods. “Shout out to my family for being supportive throughout my time in the Navy.”
Navy Expeditionary Combat Command was established in 2006 and is comprised of 20,000 active and reserve personnel serving around the world. They bridge the gap between sea and shore and support the fleet and joint force by clearing hazards, securing critical maritime terrain, building infrastructure, and protecting military forces. NECC includes Navy divers, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, expeditionary intelligence, and the Seabees.
“In many warfare communities across the Navy, there is a lot of focus on platforms and systems – ships, submarines, and aircraft, which are all a very integral part of our maritime force,” said NECC Force Master Chief Rick Straney. “For us in the expeditionary forces, our people are our weapons system. They represent an inherently mobile option for commanders to use around the world in a variety of complex, remote, and austere environments. We focus a lot of our effort on ensuring our warriors maintain a level of proficiency and readiness that enhances the ability of those larger platforms to do what they do at the time and point of need.”
Serving in the Navy means Woods is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy helps other countries defend themselves,” said Woods.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
Woods and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest Navy accomplishment is the work I've done with other countries,” said Woods. "It's very rewarding to learn from other countries and have them learn from us on ways to keep everyone safe."
As Woods and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.“To me, serving in the Navy means doing the right thing,” added Woods. "We do what is right regardless of any personal sacrifices we might have to make."