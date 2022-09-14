INDIANAPOLIS — The Town of Brookston is awarded $500,000 for the construction of a new fire station. The new building is approximately 7,400 square feet. The building will include six pull-through bays, shower/decontamination areas, a designated room for equipment storage and a second level mezzanine to be utilized for additional training and storage space. The site will also include parking and an access drive along South Street. Training room and other facilities to serve the Town of Brookston and Prairie Township fire department. The station will be constructed at the intersection of South Street and 1st Street.
Joe Butz Council president stated the space is needed for training and vehicle storage. The current station is not large enough for the current equipment and has no training room or other facilities. The new station will have enough space for vehicles, training and future expansion if needed. Butz also said, "Volunteer firefighters dedicate their time and risk their safety to protect us and the Brookston Prairie Township fire department needs appropriate facilities in order to serve our community. We've planned for this station for several years and are gratified it will soon become a reality."
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced 21 rural Indiana communities will receive more than $12.9 million in federal grant funding to create and expand community facilities and improve water infrastructure.
“Quality of life is important for rural areas in Indiana, and these grants will help several Indiana communities make needed improvements and upgrades,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is also Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “As communities across the country age, funding infrastructure projects is becoming more and more important, especially water and wastewater projects. I am pleased to see many Indiana communities focusing their efforts in these areas.”
The State of Indiana distributes Community Development Block Grant funds to rural communities, which assists units of local government with various community projects such as infrastructure improvement, downtown revitalization, public facilities and economic development.
“Community Development Block Grant funding can be transformational in improving the quality of life in rural towns and cities,” said OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner. “Over 20 Hoosier communities will now have nearly $13 million in financial support to carry out projects for public facilities, blight clearance and water infrastructure.”
The Public Facilities Program creates and expands community facilities that enhance the lives of residents in numerous ways. Eligible projects include fire stations, community facilities, libraries, museums, community centers and performance spaces that open doors to knowledge and ideas, culture and enjoyment.
Area municipalities awarded
The Stormwater Improvement Program strives to reduce flooding, cut stormwater treatment and energy costs, protect rivers, lakes and vital landscapes, and generate jobs to spur economic revitalization. Types of activities eligible for this grant funding include stormwater improvements, as well as demolition and/or clearance.
Projects receiving Stormwater Improvement Program grant funding includes Newton County, which is awarded $500,000 to address drainage issues affecting The Plaines subdivision. In addition to new drainage pipe installation, the project also includes reconstruction of the existing regulated drain flowing from 300 North southwesterly to an existing culvert under US Highway 41, and then to an intersection with Beaver Lake Ditch.
The Town of Goodland is awarded $700,000 to update the current lagoon system with sand filters and UV disinfection system. This will allow for year-round discharge and increased control of the lagoon system. The town will also install a lift station. This addition will relieve the strain of the town's other main lift station by taking 1/3 of the town off the aging existing lift station.
The Town of Medaryville is awarded $700,000 for upgrades to the wastewater system. The improvements include rehabilitating three lift stations, backup power for three lift stations, wastewater treatment plant power upgrades and replacing a culvert on the wastewater treatment plant drive.
The Town of Hebron is awarded $423,500 for wastewater collection system improvements. These improvements will reduce the inflow and filtration through the rehabilitation of existing sanitary sewers and manholes.
Funding for OCRA’s CDBG programs originates from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program and is administered for the State of Indiana by OCRA. For more information, visit in.gov/ocra/cdbg.