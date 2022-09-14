Local news

INDIANAPOLIS — The Town of Brookston is awarded $500,000 for the construction of a new fire station. The new building is approximately 7,400 square feet. The building will include six pull-through bays, shower/decontamination areas, a designated room for equipment storage and a second level mezzanine to be utilized for additional training and storage space. The site will also include parking and an access drive along South Street. Training room and other facilities to serve the Town of Brookston and Prairie Township fire department.  The station will be constructed at the intersection of South Street and 1st Street.

Joe Butz Council president stated the space is needed for training and vehicle storage.  The current station is not large enough for the current equipment and has no training room or other facilities.  The new station will have enough space for vehicles, training and future expansion if needed.  Butz also said, "Volunteer firefighters dedicate their time and risk their safety to protect us and the Brookston Prairie Township fire department needs appropriate facilities in order to serve our community.  We've planned for this station for several years and are gratified it will soon become a reality."

