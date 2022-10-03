MERRILLVILLE — Lake Village resident Brianna (Bri) Styck captured a prestigious award at the 11th Annual Influential Women of Northwest Indiana Awards Banquet. The event, sponsored by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWI-IWA) recognizes the most important professional women in their seven county area in twelve categories, including arts, business, construction, economic development, education, finance, health care, law, marketing, nonprofit, tourism and S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.)
From a list of more than 500 nominees, two women in each category are recognized. One award is given to an established professional, a woman at the peak of her career in each category. A second award is given to an Up and Coming Woman, an individual, who, though being in a profession for a relatively short time, is quickly proving herself and becoming noticed by her contemporaries, those she works with and works for. Bri was selected as the Up and Coming Woman Award recipient for 2022 in the S.T.E.M. category.
"I felt very honored," she said when nominated for the award. "I'm happy to represent Soil and Water, Newton County and my family."
Brianna Styck was hired as the executive director of the Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District in 2019 and quickly took control of the office and ongoing projects. Now in her third year, she’s developing new and innovative projects and bringing hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money to the county to promote water quality and soil health throughout Newton County.
Although she doesn't know who nominated her, Styck is thankful. She said a local resident told her she was listed as a nominee. She was sent an application to fill out that included her resume and letters of support. She said the application was "intensive." Applications were reviewed and finalists were chosen, then the awards were announced at banquet on Sept. 29 in Merrillville.
NWI-IWA is the largest professional women’s group in the Midwest, serving professional women in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski Counties.