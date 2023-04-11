WHITE COUNTY — In an effort to promote good mental wellness, members of the White County Sheriff’s Department were presented with a rhino named BOLO, which also stands for the phrase of Be On the Lookout, from the Rhinos for Rockstars, a non-profit agency. The mastermind of this agency is a little boy, Miles Pello, who was 3 and a half years old at the time when he asked his mom, “Do police officers feel sad?”
Jeff Groh, Miles’ grandfather and also an experienced law enforcement officer, was the presenter of BOLOs to the sheriff’s deputies. Groh is the Indiana Department of Corrections’ sheriffs’ liaison.
Deputy William Peck spoke to Sheriff Bill Brooks about the mission behind the program and that he received one when he completed training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
“White County Sheriff’s Department is a very middle-aged group,” Peck stated. “But the story behind this is to let the members of the law enforcement community know they are loved and Bolo the Rhino represents a hug, and a wish for safety.” If the officer meets up with someone who needs the rhino more, then they can give it away and a replacement will be sent, Peck and Groh said.
A big part of law enforcement training has included finding ways to decompress because some days are tough, Peck said.
Groh explained the genesis of the non-profit, “My daughter has a friend who is a police officer in Carmel [Ind.] and one afternoon after she was visiting my grandson Miles asked if police officers get sad.”
“Next time I saw Miles I asked him if he was to give a stuffed animal away, what would he choose, and his answer was a rhinoceros because they are strong, gentle and soft,” recalled Groh. Then he asked Miles what he was going to do once he gave away his personal collection of stuffed animals, and the answer was, “Have grandpa buy more!”
He chuckled and said after talking with his daughter, and wanting to encourage Miles’ depth of thought for someone else www.rhinosforrockstars.org was born. His entire life, Miles has wanted to be a police officer, and he has earned treasures from many of the law enforcement agencies who give out patches or coins that he shares with Groh, who has received similar tokens while serving as a Chicago police and sheriff’s deputy, going on to become an FBI agent. He also worked with ATF before coming to the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Since the non-profit has gotten started, he said, “We’ve sent out rhinos to Connecticut, Colorado and internationally too.”
Peck explained the rhino provides a diversion, and also unity among the department. Whether he’s responding to a traffic stop or something even more serious, “you can look at BOLO and realize there is someone else who cares what I do.”
“In the event someone needs something to hug during a stop, we can pass BOLO along and contact the Pellos’ and we’ll get a replacement,” Peck added.