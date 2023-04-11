WHITE COUNTY — In an effort to promote good mental wellness, members of the White County Sheriff’s Department were presented with a rhino named BOLO, which also stands for the phrase of Be On the Lookout, from the Rhinos for Rockstars, a non-profit agency. The mastermind of this agency is a little boy, Miles Pello, who was 3 and a half years old at the time when he asked his mom, “Do police officers feel sad?”

Jeff Groh, Miles’ grandfather and also an experienced law enforcement officer, was the presenter of BOLOs to the sheriff’s deputies. Groh is the Indiana Department of Corrections’ sheriffs’ liaison.

Tags