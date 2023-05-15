MONTICELLO — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a body that was recovered from the Tippecanoe River Friday evening.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, White County 911 dispatch received a call from a fisherman reporting the discovery of a body in the river near the area of East Ohio Street in Monticello.
First responders along with the White County Coroner recovered the body. The victim has been identified as Tyler Dilley, 37, of Monticello.
The cause of death is pending autopsy results and is under investigation.
Anyone with information of Dilley’s last whereabouts is encouraged to contact Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.
Assisting agencies include White County Sheriff's Office, White County 911 Dispatch, White County Coroner’s Office, Monticello Police Department and Monticello Fire/EMS