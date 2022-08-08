MONTICELLO — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered from the Tippecanoe River.
On Saturday, at approximately 8:17 p.m., Carroll County Dispatch received a 911 call of a possible drowning that occurred near the area of 600 block of North 1225 West.
Upon arrival, witnesses advised that Jose Salvador Chihuaque-Amaro, 19, of West Lafayette, was swimming when he began struggling, went under the water, and never resurfaced.
Conservation Officers and the Monticello Fire Department dive team arrived on scene and started search efforts.
Last night, at approximately 10:38 p.m., the body of Chihuaque-Amaro was located by boaters near where he was last seen.
This incident is still under investigation.
Other assisting agencies included Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Delphi Fire Department, Carroll County Coroner’s Office, and Carroll County EMA.