MONON — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a 2-year-old male juvenile was recovered from a White County creek.
Friday at approximately 4:57 p.m., White County Communications Center received a 911 call for an unresponsive child that was pulled from Big Monon Creek in the area of North Crab Apple Loop in the town of Monon.
Lifesaving efforts were made on scene prior to the child being transported to IU White County Memorial Hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.
This incident is still under investigation and the cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Agencies assisting on the scene included White County Communications Center, White County Sheriff’s Department, Monticello Fire Department, White County First Responders, White County Department of Child Services, and the White County Coroner’s Office.