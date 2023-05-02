MONTICELLO - After several years of planning and attention to details, the Bluestem Nature Center was officially dedicated into service Friday late afternoon.
The project began with Cindy Ehrlich purchasing the home immediately adjacent to the property of Altherr Nature Park and gifting it to the Monticello Parks Department and that donation soon was designated to become the center.
Mayor Cathy Gross and Parks Board liaison Doug Pepple explained that the home which became the nature center was owned by George and Dicie Lucy originally where they also had an antique shop on the property. “I remember climbing trees all around here,” Bill Lucy, nephew of George and Dicie said. An upright rock near the entrance is a preserved memory for Bill Lucy, as he measured his height with it as a boy.
After the formal address was given, then the ribbon cutting was complete and the true exploration began with seeing the exhibits inside the center, as well as the planting of a tree beyond the driveway. Monticello Parks Superintendent Mitch Billue guided attendees to each put a shovel of dirt into the hole and supporting area around the tree. “Now you can all say I helped plant that tree 20 years from now,” Billue said.
The main room of the nature center has a cabin facade for children to investigate and play in; a reactive camera/projector over a sand pit created in cooperation with Purdue Extension allows visitors to see the mapping of the design in the sand. The original fireplace of the home was preserved and connects to a conference room exhibit space and a sunroom space to observe several bird feeders. Then off the main gallery is an observation deck with tree carving being completed by a young artist Robert Thompson, owner of RT3 Carvings. He presented drawings and was very excited to be selected for the commission.
Twin Lakes High School’s building trades program and instructors Scott Billings and Mike Andrews were among the contractor services able to help bring the center to its opening day.
Other supporters and active donors for this project came from: William Altherr, Indiana Department of Natural Resources-Land &Water Conservation Fund, KIRPC, White County Soil and Water Conservation District in memory of Sharon Watson, Monticello Rotary Club, Dennis Sparks & Sons Excavating, Monticello Farm Service, Thom Timmons, Ellis Mann, Rick Read, Jim Warner, Doug and Sheila Pepple, Carrol Marings, Cindy Ehrlich, Beolke Family Memorial, Quality Construction-Chad Crane, Boy Scouts of America Troop 5142, along with past and present park board members.
Saturday activities included a bird walk directed by Rick Read, and native prairie garden planting, as well as a drone demonstration by Purdue Extension Educator Andrew Westfall at the Altherr Park amphitheater.