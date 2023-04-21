Herald Journal Local News logo

INDIANAPOLIS — After disasters, con-artists and criminals may try to get money or steal personal information through fraud or identity theft. In some cases, thieves try to apply for FEMA assistance using names, addresses and Social Security numbers they have stolen from survivors. Indiana residents recovering from the March 31 – April 1, 2023, severe storms and tornadoes need to pay attention for these risks and protect themselves.

Fraudulent applications

