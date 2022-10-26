Congratulations to this year's award winners and grantees! Bravo for the Arts returned on Oct. 21 as a celebration of The Arts Federation (TAF) and all of the businesses and individuals who make our cultural community vibrant. Nearly 200 members of the regional community attended the relaunch of TAF's annual awards ceremony. During the event, recognizes outstanding arts leaders, businesses, volunteers, and organizations from our region with awards and grants totaling nearly $1 Million (details below).
TAF's CEO Tetia Lee also gave an annual update on TAF's work, citing the significance of the organization's name change and its focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
2022 Award Winners Bravo Award Winner: Ellis Jewelers This year's Bravo Award was given to Frankfort business Ellis Jewelers for their support of public art initiatives in their community. Within the last year and half, they have transformed their community space into a pedestrian oasis in the middle of the downtown. The space that they’ve created has featured over 20 paintings by local artists.
John Corey Memorial Award Winner: Scott Greeson The John Corey Memorial Award was established to recognize individuals who advance the arts in North Central Indiana through their leadership and commitment. This year’s winner, Scott Greeson epitomizes "selfless volunteer." When this individual is not working within his own profession around the state and nationally, he is wearing his volunteer hats. And he has many! He is the man behind many of the aspects of the development and the securing of funding for the creation, and now maintenance, of REC Room Recording studio which is housed in TAF at the Wells Cultural Center, and provides pro-level video and recording opportunities to people in the community as well as to artists from around the world.
Susie Coles Memorial Fund Scholarship: Jessica Billey; printmaker Billey was selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship to support the creation of an edition of prints for an upcoming exhibition.
Suzanne Stafford Award: Bill McInerney The Arts Federation annually presents the Suzanne Stafford Memorial Award to an outstanding arts volunteer from Tippecanoe County. Bill McInerney has showcased his artistic skills and become a huge advocate for the arts with special fondness for art in public spaces while serving on the board of The Arts Federation. He has been a singing member of the Lafayette Master Chorale, the Lafayette Chamber Singers, and the St. John's Choir. He has also served as a Board member and President of the Lafayette Master Chorale.
North Central Health Services Capital Grant Awards this year
TAF's partner North Central Health Services invested $250,000 in support for arts and culture organizations wishing to fund capital projects. This year's grantees are: Delphi Preservation Society, Illiana Antique Power Association, Monon Civic Preservation Society, Songwriter's Association of Mid-North Indiana, Tippecanoe County Historical Association, Indiana Arts Commission.
Grant Recipients, TAF and the Indiana Arts Commission recognized the following recipients of the FY2023 Regional Initiative Grants for Region 4 totaling nearly $200,000. FY23 Arts Organization Support Art Museum of Greater, Lafayette Civic Theatre of Greater Lafayette, Inc., Lafayette Symphony, Inc., Long Center for the Performing Arts, Athens of Indiana Arts Studios, and Gallery Bach Chorale Singers, Inc, Cass County Arts Alliance, Civic Players of Logansport, Curtain Call, Inc., Delphi Opera House, Inc., Fendig Theatre for Children, Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering, Inc., Kokomo Civic Theatre, Inc., Kokomo Community Concerts, Inc., Kokomo Park Band, Kokomo Symphonic Society, Inc., Lafayette Citizens Band, Inc., Logansport Art Association, Prairie Arts Council, Prairie Preservation Guild, Red Barn Summer Theatre, Robert and Ellen Haan Museum of Indiana Art, Wabash Valley Youth Symphony, FY23 Arts Project Support City of West Lafayette, Covington United Methodist Church Flora Community Club, Inc., Flora-Monroe Twp. Public Library, Friends of the Frankfort Public Library, Joyful Journey Inc, Adult Day Service, L & A Park Foundation, LTHC Homeless Services, Latino Center for Wellness and Education, Psi Iota XI Beta Alpha Chapter Pulaski County, Tribe Inc., Purdue University Department of Educational Studies, Purdue University Asian American & Asian Resource and Cultural Center, The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission Corporation, Tipton Community Theatre, Trustees of Indiana University - IU Kokomo Warren County Learning Center, West Lafayette Public Library, Westminster Village Wolf Park, Inc.
TAF wishes to thank everyone who attended! Proceeds from this year's Bravo for the Arts event support TAF’s work, which will allow more dollars to be invested back into the arts and cultural sector.
The Arts Federation (TAF) is the leader for arts & culture in north central Indiana. serves as an umbrella organization and arts council for Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Jasper, Newton,Montgomery, Pulaski, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren, and White Counties. The organization provides educational opportunities in the visual, performing, and literary arts, outreach programs for both underserved communities and youth, and funding for capital and operational expenses to fellow arts organizations region-wide.