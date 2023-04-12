MONTICELLO — The White County Area Plan Commission had a full gallery as the conversation about a business located on Jamaica Court in Monticello continues with concerns from the neighbors. During the March meeting, Dave Jordan presented a rezoning request for a parcel of land that provides water access. The concerns from the neighbors are the air pollution and noise pollution created during the hours of operation, and off hours.
On Monday, Chris Shelmon, attorney for Dave Jordan and his business presented documentation of the changes that are being made in order to obtain the zoning, according to the list prepared by APC member Doug Pepple. Noise levels were the concern as well as the diesel smells of the excavator.
“Mr. Jordan conducted decibel tests on the barges as well as next to the excavator, and wood panels and buffers will be installed on both barges for sound muffling and to create an edge to minimize debris falling off them, and employees have been directed to make sure all loads are fastened down securely,” Shelmon stated.
APC director Joe Rogers asked the board to consider removing the continuance from this application in order to have a clean application. Board President Brad Ward opened the matter for a vote, so the continuance was repealed.
Piles of supplies and debris was a visual complaint of neighbors, along with the noise, and the concerns from the neighbors continued to be reiterated at the Monday meeting.
It was mentioned in the discussion that conducting an environmental impact study once a year should become a part of the requirements. Rogers mentioned that would be difficult for the APC to supervise, but Jim Reynolds the environmental management officer, could be contacted to conduct that.
Road management was a concern with all of the trucks that will be coming carrying the I-beams of steel. Shelmon told the board that Mike Herbert from the county highway department said that Freeman Road is built to withstand the traffic anticipated.
Neighbors were given their opportunities to speak. Again, Ward asked the residents to limit comments to three or four minutes if possible.
Alan Judkins was the first to the podium, he provided a graphic of the neighborhood from Google maps, then he created an overlay to illustrate the land use. “While the noise level may change, the exhaust won’t. We’re a residential area, surrounded by farmland and woodlands, pink area on the map is what is proposed for this seawall business, do we allow this and set a precedent?,” Judkins asked.
Carey Barry asked what prevents more barges being added to this project and parcel. Barry has a home office job and the noise has challenged his ability to conduct conference calls. “I have to leave my house to be able to hear what’s being discussed!”
Barry also asked what will be done to control erosion and algae blooms.
Resident Daniel Nauth is concerned by the number of trees proposed to be removed, as Shelmon mentioned that Jordan plans to remove 15 or 20 trees for his business. “Losing that many trees will affect wildlife and erosion if not done carefully,” Nauth stated.
Carrie Underwood Woodruff is the fourth-generation owner of a cabin on Jamaica Ct. “I’m all for improvement, but my concerns are about the safety and preserving the atmosphere of the woods and the cabins,” she said.
Resident Bruce Walters asked who will supervise the actual working hours as it stays light until about 10:30 p.m., quitting at 5 will be harder to keep to, he said.
Former neighbor and realtor Greg Vogel, stated, “We have ordinances to keep things compatible to what’s in the area and to prohibit uses that are incompatible.”
Shelmon responded that managing algae would be complicated.
Director Rogers spoke after hearing all of the comments, said, “If given approval, we are going to have to establish the limits of what we will oversee. Such as building an actual privacy fence for the supplies not a chain link fence, and its height. I’m not seeing a complete commitment to the concerns that have been mentioned.”
The APC board tabled this project once again in order to get specific expectations itemized to make all parties in alignment and more compatible.
” It’s with chagrin that I recommend we table this to provide our specific expectations and time for the needed materials to obtain and addressed,” Rogers noted.
Other business addressed by the APC included granting zone changes for 214 West Washington from B2 to R2; the old County Highway garage (48S 25E) was changed from I1 to B2 to be compatible with the uses of the prospective buyer, and a line of fencing will be upgraded on the back edge of the garage property to meet residential zoning ordinances.