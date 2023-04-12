MONTICELLO — The White County Area Plan Commission had a full gallery as the conversation about a business located on Jamaica Court in Monticello continues with concerns from the neighbors. During the March meeting, Dave Jordan presented a rezoning request for a parcel of land that provides water access. The concerns from the neighbors are the air pollution and noise pollution created during the hours of operation, and off hours.

On Monday, Chris Shelmon, attorney for Dave Jordan and his business presented documentation of the changes that are being made in order to obtain the zoning, according to the list prepared by APC member Doug Pepple. Noise levels were the concern as well as the diesel smells of the excavator.