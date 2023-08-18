MONTICELLO — The layout of Monticello will be changing in the near future as the Twin Lakes School Corporation requested a rezone for property south of the current Meadowlawn Elementary School property from B1 to R2 to facilitate the plans for a new elementary school in the future at the White County Area Plan Commission meeting Tuesday. The next step on that application process will be a review by the Monticello City Council in September.
The petition had some residential concerns, referencing the rezone petition letter that was sent to neighboring residents to the property.
The question was where the new construction be in relation to the current elementary school location. Once the question was answered, there were no other conversations before the APC voted. The project petition passed unanimously.
Another project that was presented to the board was for a lot at 401 W. Broadway Street in Monon, proposing the renovation of a B1 building to R2. The conversation was positive and received a positive recommendation from the APC. APC Director Jenilynne Kyburz explained the next step will be for the Monon Town Board to review the recommendations. This project could be qualified for the repurposing grant if the contractors are approved at the Monon Town Board and choose to apply, Kyburz noted.
Outgoing Director Joe Rogers updated the APC updates on zoning ordinances concerning the subject of subordinate housing; carbon sequestration and finally broadband readiness.
As Rogers guided the conversation with the APC commissioners about the different ordinances, County Commissioner Mike Smolek was on hand to help explain the necessity for being a broadband ready community.
There is federal money available to counties in Indiana that are broadband ready, and there needs to be an ordinance in place before a company can be able to apply for consideration in the process, Rogers said.
Once the ordinance is in place, then the current service providers in the area will have to determine if they’re capable to provide the level of service required.
“People will still have to pay to use the internet,” Smolek explained. “The purpose is to increase signal strength to areas that may not currently be well-served.”
The subordinate housing ordinance is to allow for what has been known as mother-in-law suites or starter homes for adult children. But it is now to encourage lower price point home construction in White County, Rogers said. Subordinate homes can share part of a driveway, but need to have a separate septic/sewer from the main home.
Then, the conversation changed to the carbon sequestration and the recommendation was to read things over and to digest the information before passing that ordinance.