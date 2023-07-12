DEMOTTE — Parents in at least five area communities found themselves hugging their children a little tighter as word spread of the tragic passing of 19-year-old Grace Norris of DeMotte. Norris, a 2022 graduate of Kankakee Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on collision on 117th Avenue just west of Winfield on the Fourth of July that also severely injured her younger sister and another young teenage friend.

Grace was completing her last year of classes in Nursing at Ivy Tech and was already working for St. Mary's in Hobart. She had finished high school mid-year to get an early start on her goals. She was the proverbial friend to everyone and, as many have put it, had a "heart of gold."

