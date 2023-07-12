DEMOTTE — Parents in at least five area communities found themselves hugging their children a little tighter as word spread of the tragic passing of 19-year-old Grace Norris of DeMotte. Norris, a 2022 graduate of Kankakee Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on collision on 117th Avenue just west of Winfield on the Fourth of July that also severely injured her younger sister and another young teenage friend.
Grace was completing her last year of classes in Nursing at Ivy Tech and was already working for St. Mary's in Hobart. She had finished high school mid-year to get an early start on her goals. She was the proverbial friend to everyone and, as many have put it, had a "heart of gold."
Grace's father Jake Norris said that his extended family were attending a Fourth of July party in Crown Point when Grace's younger sister Emma asked if someone could pick up a couple of friends, one in Winfield and one in Lowell. Grace, as was her way, immediately volunteered and drove off.
The family's first sense that something was wrong occurred when the second friend called to say she was still waiting. Upon receiving that call and getting no answer on either daughters' phones, Jake Norris used a phone app and was able to see that both phones were stopped on 117th. He went in search of them and arrived to see a Lake County Coroner's van at the scene of the horrific crash.
"I knew one of them was gone," he said.
Not only had Grace been pronounced at the scene, Emma, age 13, had severe injuries both internal and external and was flown to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago for surgery and treatment. Emma received damage to her liver and spleen as well as compression fractures to her vertebrae and breaks to an arm and a leg. Emma has already had surgeries on her broken femur and humerus but, according to her father, is doing "simply amazing" physically considering the severity of the injuries.
Emma awoke from her initial treatment without any recollection of the crash and the unpleasant task of telling her fell to Jake who said it was just horrible.
The other girl in Grace's car, Bella Vaught of Lowell, was also transported to Comer's for treatment for multiple breaks and fractures. She has had several surgeries already and, like, Emma, faces a long road to recovery.
Grace's FaceBook page has been inundated with posts from friends in DeMotte, Roselawn, Wheatfield, Lowell and Winfield, most of which recalling what a good friend she was and how Grace would drop everything for someone in need.
"She loved that she was going to be nurse and help people," said Jake Norris. "In fact, a friend of ours who is a nurse, asked if she could place her Nursing Graduation Pin on Grace so that she could finish her journey."
Several area businesses have stepped up to help the family with expenses for both Grace's funeral and Emma's medical expenses. JJ's Pizza Shack in DeMotte held a fundraiser on Monday, July 10. The Lowell McDonald's will do the same on Thursday, July 13, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Both the Lowell and DeMotte Dairy Queens are offering all-day fundraisers. For both, patrons need to simply mention that they are there for the fundraiser and the receipt will be set aside. The Lowell location will do this on Monday, July 17, and the DeMotte location will follow suit on Wednesday, July 19.
Grace was the daughter of Jake Norris and and stepmom Melissa of DeMotte and Lisa Norris of Lowell. She is survived by four sisters and three brothers in her extended family who are all very close.
A visitation for Grace Norris will be held on Sunday, July 16, at Geisen Funeral Home in Crown Point from 12 to 5 p.m. The family hopes to see as many of Grace's friends as possible. Her dad also says that a celebration of life gathering will take place in the DeMotte and Wheatfield area at a later date.
As for the crash, Grace's 2013 Kia was struck directly head-on by a 2015 Subaru Outback. Witnesses reported to Lake County Police that the Outback was eastbound, tailgating another vehicle before crossing the center line to pass in a clearly marked "No Passing" zone when the collision occurred. That driver was transported to a local hospital for her injuries. It is unknown at this time if charges will be pressed against the driver.