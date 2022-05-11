An area business recently purchased and donated trees to third grade students around the area.
The trees were purchased and donated by Madison Specialized Services, owned by Grace and Brandon Madison.
Grace Madison said the business purchased 600 white oak trees and donated them to third grade students at every school at Twin Lakes Corporation, Frontier Elementary, South Newton Elementary, the Boys and Girls Club of White County, Park Place Preschool and Daycare and donated 60 more to residents of White County.
Asked what inspired the donation, Madison said that giving back to the community had been an important part of the plan when she and her husband opened their business last year.
“We’re a new business, we started last year, last summer,” she said. “I wanted to do something for the community. I wanted to give back.”
In addition to this donation, Madison said she and her husband have done work for the Boys and Girls Club of White County and will be involved with the Raminator event, presented by Twin Lakes Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep, that will have all of its proceeds go to the club.
Madison said a major part of their business is related to trees, so donating trees also allows them to help replace the ones they’ve taken down.
“A big part of our business is trees,” she said. “It’ll give back and also replace some of what we’ve taken out.”
Madison said it also gave them a chance to help kids learn about trees.
“It gives kids a chance to learn about what trees do, how they help you if they take care of them and give them an opportunity to watch them grow over the years,” she said.
Madison said they plan to make this into a yearly tradition of giving back to the community.
Madison said they received a good response from White County residents about the donation.
She said she heard positive feedback from several parents of students during the recent Monticello baseball opening day celebration.
“I had probably 15 to 20 parents come up to me and shake my hand and thank me,” she said. “It was good to hear that from them.”
As for the trees themselves, Madison said the white oak trees will flower for the first 20 years after which they’ll have acorns.
“They grow long and slow, so it’ll be a while before they get big,” she said.
Madison Specialized Services is located at 5663 south Richey Lane in Monticello. To learn more about their business visit https://madisonspecializedservicesllc.com.