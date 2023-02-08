Appellate Court

Appeals Court Judges Patricia Riley and Rudolph Pyle III listen to the argument before them while onstage in the high school auditorium.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

MONTICELLO — The Indiana Court of Appeals came to Twin Lakes High School through a program called, “Appeals on Wheels.” Three appelate court judges came to the high school to hear an oral argument in the case of Mealer v. State in front of students in the school’s auditorium. After the argument, the judges stepped to the front of the stage to take questions from the students, some of whom were in Carol Conrad’s advanced placement government class.

Students from the class served as greeters, while one student was bailiff. Appeals on Wheels came to Twin Lakes about 20 years ago.

