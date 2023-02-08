MONTICELLO — The Indiana Court of Appeals came to Twin Lakes High School through a program called, “Appeals on Wheels.” Three appelate court judges came to the high school to hear an oral argument in the case of Mealer v. State in front of students in the school’s auditorium. After the argument, the judges stepped to the front of the stage to take questions from the students, some of whom were in Carol Conrad’s advanced placement government class.
Students from the class served as greeters, while one student was bailiff. Appeals on Wheels came to Twin Lakes about 20 years ago.
The three judges, Patricia Riley, Margret Robb and Rudolph Pyle III, wore their black robes and conducted the appeal hearing as they would in a courtroom. Riley said the Indiana Court of Appeals handles close to 2,000 cases a year while the Indiana Supreme Court hears about 150.
The program is part of Indiana’s civics eduction outreach program. The event was open to the public and the audience was given a chance to question the judges after the hearing. Both of White County’s judges were in attendance and members of their staff. Judges Jason Thompson and Brad Woolley were introduced during the program. Thompson asked the students to write what their decision would be and why and compare it to the Court of Appeals decision, which should be in four to six weeks.
In this case, William Mealer shot and killed Dennis Vincent during a disagreement about a shotgun. Mealer was convicted by a jury and was sentenced to a 55-year advisory sentence. Mealer aruged that there was insufficient evidence to support his murder conviction because the State failed to rebut his claim that he had shot and killed Vincent in self-defense. He also argued that his advisory sentence is inappropriate in light of the nature of the offense and his character.
Arguing for Mealer was defense attorney Eric Grzeborski and for the State was Deputy Attorney General Daylon Welliver, who was arguing before the appellate court for the first time. Each attorney was alotted 20 minutes for their argument, during which the judges asked questions.
Grzeborski was first. He explained the defendant had been a victim of two shooting incidents before the incident between himself and the victim. Due to the previous shootings, which in one Mealer was shot twice in the head, he didn’t act as a reasonable person would have acted under the circumstances.
He said Mealer went to Vincent’s apartment to retrieve a shotgun that belonged to him. The two men ended up in the street outside the apartment where, according to Mealer’s testimony in his trial, Vincent brought a gun. He and Mealer struggled for the weapon and Vincent was shot and killed.
Evidence from the trial showed that Vincent was shot four times, two times in his back and two shots to the back of his head.
Judge Pyle asked why a jury wouldn’t believe it was self-defense, as Mealer claimed, when the victim was shot in the back. Grzeborski said Mealer did not have a normal reaction to the gun and was afraid of being shot again.
Pyle said the language in the statute requires both a subjective and objective component. “Is it objective for the jury to conclude getting shot in the back is not self-defense?” he asked.
Mealer believed he needed to use deadly force to prevent being shot, Grzeborski responded.
Welliver said the only witness to the shooting was Mealer, so they only have his word that the gun was Vincent’s. There was no evidence showing who the gun belonged to. “The only evidence that Vincent produced the weapon is Mealer’s story. No ownership was determined.”
He said when Mealer was asked at the trial to explain the shots to Vincent’s back; he couldn’t and said he couldn’t remember.
He said in this case, the jury disbelieved Mealer didn’t bring the gun. After the shooting, Mealer left the scene and hid the gun in his toilet tank, where investigators found it. He said the trial court did know about Mealer’s PTSD but a mental health issue was not raised in court. Mealer’s only defense was the killing was self-defense.
In the argument for the sentencing, Grzeborski said Mealer’s age at the time of the shooting was 26 and he was 28 when sentenced. He said the Supreme Court has reduced sentences due to age to be rehabilitated. Mealer should be “afforded the opportunity to transition back into society,” he argued.
Conrad said most students found the case interesting and an “overwhelming majority believe the State of Indiana will win the case.”
After the arguments, the judges came to the front of the stage to take questions. Judge Riley acknowledged Conrad’s class had read the case before coming to the argument.
The judges were asked what kind of degrees they had, why they became lawyers and how hard it was to become an attorney. Riley, who hails from Jasper County, said she wanted to be an attorney since she was in fourth grade. She went to law school at night while working full time during the day and it was difficult. There were only 10 women in her class at law school then.
Pyle said the hardest part was taking the bar exam and passing. Robb said the hardest part for her was every minute there was something to do. There was never a break she said.
Grzeborski agreed with Pyle. He said he studied for eight to 12 hours a day for the bar exam. “You can’t practise law without passing the bar,” he said. Before becoming a lawyer, he taught high school government.
Pyle was in law enforcement with the Indiana State Police. Robb said her husband told her she would make a good lawyer so she decided to give it a try. She said her husband was right.
Pyle was asked how he could put away his previous career in law enforcement to become a judge. He said, “I told everyone when I put on this robe, I am not your friend.” He said you have to put aside any preconceived notions.
When asked how they can defend a person who is clearly guilty, Pyle said it is the State’s burden to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt. HE said they have to hold the government to the burden of proof. People are presumed innocent until proven guilty and that a not guilty verdict does not mean a person is innocent. It means the burden of proof wasn’t enough to convict.
A video of the oral argument will be available on the Court of Appeals website withing about a week of the hearing.