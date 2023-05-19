MONTICELLO — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after another body was recovered from the Tippecanoe River Thursday evening in Monticello. On Friday, May 12, the body of Tyler Dilley, 37, was found in the river, and an autopsy was pending.
Shortly after 6 p.m., White County 911 dispatch received a call from a resident on Bluewater Drive reporting a body in the river.
First responders and the White County Coroner recovered the body of Justin T. Younkin, 42, of Monticello. Cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Anyone with information of Younkin’s last whereabouts is encouraged to call Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.
Other assisting agencies included the White County Sheriff's Office, Monticello Police Department, and Monticello Fire/Emergency Medical Service.