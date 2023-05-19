DNR boat photo

MONTICELLO — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after another body was recovered from the Tippecanoe River Thursday evening in Monticello. On Friday, May 12, the body of Tyler Dilley, 37, was found in the river, and an autopsy was pending.

Shortly after 6 p.m., White County 911 dispatch received a call from a resident on Bluewater Drive reporting a body in the river.