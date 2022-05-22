Francesville, Indiana – Alliance Bank Junior Board members culminated their year with a celebration May 1, according to information provided. The highlight of the afternoon was their donation of $540 to Humanitarian Distribution Center. Alliance Bank provided the money for the donation, based on the Junior Board’s volunteer hours in the community.
Students from four area high schools (North White, West Central, Twin Lakes, and Winamac) are brought together each month as the Alliance Bank Junior Board of Directors to learn about area businesses. During the Celebration, members highlighted visits to Gutwein Popcorn, BioTown Ag, Girtz Industries, Pulaski County Sherriff’s Department, Polymer Science, and Francesville Market. Along with those visits, Board members learned business etiquette from Janet Faker.
Alliance Bank 2021-22 Junior Board members include seniors: Frank Diaz Morales, Chair; Nate Thompson, Vice Chair; Gracie Eberhart, Secretary/Treasurer; Kingsley Kroft, Marketing; Lauren Annis; Ean Bowsman; Kate Collins; Molly Venters and juniors: Luke Deno; McKenzie Hinz; Callie Hunt; Audrey Kroft; Emma Need; David Peter; Chloe Rausch; and Tessa Robertson.
“Ending my career as an Alliance Bank Junior Board member and chairperson is a bittersweet feeling,” shared Frank Diaz Morales. “I have enjoyed my time so much and will always remember the lessons I have been taught. Along with that I have made so many new connections that will last a life time. Running a real-life board meeting has prepared for what I would expect in an actual work environment. I am very grateful for this opportunity and will cherish it. Thank you to all those at Alliance Bank, community leaders, and all the students that were alongside me for making the Alliance Bank Junior Board of Directors feel like a family.”
The Junior Board also used the Celebration to welcome incoming members for the 2022-23 school year: Grace Selagy, Brayli Ricks, Caleb Weiss, Maxston Baker-Hoover, Alexa Schultz, Brooklynn Mellon, Maggie Smith, and Kelsey Wegner.
Alliance Bank is a locally-owned community bank, serving clients in Francesville, Monon, Monticello, Otterbein, Oxford, Rensselaer, Winamac and surrounding communities.