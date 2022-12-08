Monon Grand Marshal

Alene McKinley

MONON — Lifelong White County resident Alene Clerget McKinley will be honored Saturday evening as Grand Marshal of the Monon Christmas parade.

Alene graduated in 1951 from Reynolds High School as class Salutatorian. Her marriage to Gene McKinley brought Alene to Monon where the couple raised their family of six daughters and one son.

