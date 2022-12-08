MONON — Lifelong White County resident Alene Clerget McKinley will be honored Saturday evening as Grand Marshal of the Monon Christmas parade.
Alene graduated in 1951 from Reynolds High School as class Salutatorian. Her marriage to Gene McKinley brought Alene to Monon where the couple raised their family of six daughters and one son.
As a member of the Modern Homemakers Extension Club, Alene has held every office – some more than once. Her active involvement in the community – school, Monon Chamber of Commerce, Monon United Methodist Church, founding president of Monon Civic Preservation Society, as well as being a dedicated hands-on parent, earned Alene the honor of being named Homemaker of the Year at the 1968 Indiana State Fair. Even though owning and operating Thrasher’s Woods Campground east of Monon for over 30 years was more than a full-time job, Alene has always been a driving force in the Monon community.