To successfully guide a farm operation from generation to generation, farm owners and families need to have a plan for where they are going and knowledge of how they will fund that transition. The Purdue Extension Succession Planning Team is hosting workshops along with individualized sessions to help farms strategically structure a farm succession plan.
The “Farming Together: Cultivating Relationships and Having the Cash to Bring in the Next Generation” workshop will be a day-long event hosted at 10 Indiana locations. Workshops will be held at various locations beginning Jan. 12 through Feb. 2, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Farm owners often want to start with legal matters associated with transition planning. However, farm families need to find consensus on their goals and where they envision the operation moving in the future first,” says Renee Wiatt, Purdue family business management specialist. “A large part of agreeing on goals and future vision for the farm can be achieved through proper relationships and communication, as well as knowing where to start.”
A local lawyer will be available at each of the regional meetings. After the workshop, families can schedule virtual guidance sessions for individualized discussions with the Purdue team and collaborators to discuss topics of their choice.
The cost for the workshop is $30 per person with lunch included. Registration is online here: cvent.me/y80Vgo
The list of nearby workshop locations, including White County is as follows:
• Jan. 19: Hopewell Mennonite Church, 805 N. Main St. Kouts, Ind. (Central time)
• Jan. 25: Kokomo Public Library, 120 East Mulberry St. Room 100 Kokomo, Ind.
• Jan. 26: White County Fairgrounds, 12 N. 25 E. Reynolds, Ind.
• Feb. 2: Huntington University Habecker Dining Commons, 502 Lake Street Huntington, Ind.
• For a list of the remaining locations, visit the registration link.
The Purdue Succession Planning Team is comprised of Purdue Extension educators and specialists who seek to address the needs of families planning the continuation of farm businesses. The team currently offers programming through regional workshops, succession planning presentations and farm family consultations. The workshops are made possible through grant funding from North Central Extension Risk Management Education. Learn more about the Succession Planning team here: https://cdext.purdue.edu/collaborative-projects/succession-planning/