Andrew Westfall column sig

To successfully guide a farm operation from generation to generation, farm owners and families need to have a plan for where they are going and knowledge of how they will fund that transition. The Purdue Extension Succession Planning Team is hosting workshops along with individualized sessions to help farms strategically structure a farm succession plan.

The “Farming Together: Cultivating Relationships and Having the Cash to Bring in the Next Generation” workshop will be a day-long event hosted at 10 Indiana locations. Workshops will be held at various locations beginning Jan. 12 through Feb. 2, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

