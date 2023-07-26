REYNOLDS — The 2023 White County 4-H goat show was held last Wednesday morning and with it came plenty of winners in the meat and dairy categories.

In the field of dairy goats, AJ Hedrick took home senior dairy showmanship grand champion while Pete Duvall won reserve champion. Rylee White finished as grand champion in Dairy Wethers along with reserve champion in Dairy Doe as Abram Hedrick took home the grand champion in the same field.

