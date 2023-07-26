REYNOLDS — The 2023 White County 4-H goat show was held last Wednesday morning and with it came plenty of winners in the meat and dairy categories.
In the field of dairy goats, AJ Hedrick took home senior dairy showmanship grand champion while Pete Duvall won reserve champion. Rylee White finished as grand champion in Dairy Wethers along with reserve champion in Dairy Doe as Abram Hedrick took home the grand champion in the same field.
Jessi Hedrick, who placed in over 10 categories within the dairy goat show, won grand champion for Dairy Doe followed by reserve grand champion going to Lela Dreblow.
For the meat goat show, Tyler Vandeveer won grand champion in Meat Wether while also taking home the top spot in Market Doe.
Hailey Polk won grand champion in commercial meat breeding doe while Tanner Dahnke won champion in Master Goat Showmanship.
Grand Champion Fullblood & Percentage Breeding Boer Doe: Tanner Dahnke
Senior meat showmanship: Champion, Chatney Altman. Reserve champion, Rylee White