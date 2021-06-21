Events
June 27 — Monon Township meeting, 4-H Building, Reynolds
June 28 — Liberty Township 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo
June 29 — 4-H Dog Club, 6:30 p.m., Arena, Reynolds
June 29 — Coding Club, 4:30 p.m., 4-H Reynolds Building
June 30 — Horse & Pony workshop, Reynolds
July 1 — Shooting Sports meeting, 6:30 p.m., SAFE club, Monon
July 5 — Independence Day – Extension Office Closed
July 6 — Coding Club 4:30 p.m., 4-H Reynolds Building
July 6 — Electric workshop, 6 p.m., REMC Monticello
July 7 — Fair Committees meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
July 7 — Horse & Pony workshop, Reynolds
July 10 — Shooting Sports meeting, 6:30 p.m., Camp Buffalo Boy Scout Camp
July 10 — Swine Barn clean-up, 8 a.m.
Face coverings required at all in-person meetings.
Updates
The White County Junior Leaders will be hosting a Swine Open Show on Friday, June 25. There will be banners and payouts for winners. For more information and to pre-register visit. https://bit.ly/JrLeadersSwineOpenShow.
Save the dates for the 4-H Fair! The fair will be taking place July 16-22. COVID-19 restrictions such as face covering recommendations, social distancing and sanitization will still be in place.
Fair Entry will close July 1. Don’t forget register for the projects you’re bringing to the 4-H Fair! This is an important step to be able to exhibit at the 4-H Fair this summer! Contact the Extension Office with any questions, 219-984-5115.