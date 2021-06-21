Purdue Extension WC logo

Events

June 27 — Monon Township meeting, 4-H Building, Reynolds

June 28 — Liberty Township 4-H Club meeting, 7 p.m., Firehouse, Buffalo

June 29 — 4-H Dog Club, 6:30 p.m., Arena, Reynolds

June 29 — Coding Club, 4:30 p.m., 4-H Reynolds Building

June 30 — Horse & Pony workshop, Reynolds

July 1 — Shooting Sports meeting, 6:30 p.m., SAFE club, Monon

July 5 — Independence Day – Extension Office Closed

July 6 — Coding Club 4:30 p.m., 4-H Reynolds Building

July 6 — Electric workshop, 6 p.m., REMC Monticello

July 7 — Fair Committees meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds

July 7 — Horse & Pony workshop, Reynolds

July 10 — Shooting Sports meeting, 6:30 p.m., Camp Buffalo Boy Scout Camp

July 10 — Swine Barn clean-up, 8 a.m.

Face coverings required at all in-person meetings.

Updates

The White County Junior Leaders will be hosting a Swine Open Show on Friday, June 25. There will be banners and payouts for winners. For more information and to pre-register visit. https://bit.ly/JrLeadersSwineOpenShow.

Save the dates for the 4-H Fair! The fair will be taking place July 16-22. COVID-19 restrictions such as face covering recommendations, social distancing and sanitization will still be in place.

Fair Entry will close July 1. Don’t forget register for the projects you’re bringing to the 4-H Fair! This is an important step to be able to exhibit at the 4-H Fair this summer! Contact the Extension Office with any questions, 219-984-5115.

