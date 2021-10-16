For the last few weeks, you may have noticed all different types of mushrooms popping up seemingly overnight. Where are they coming from? Is it cause for concern? What can be done?
Mushrooms are the fruiting bodies of fungi living in the soil. These fungi are constantly breaking down organic materials in lawns, be it blades of grass, leaves, old tree roots, or even buried lumber. Wet conditions, which we have had recently after a long, dry period, speed up the process of decay, causing the mushrooms to sprout.
Mushrooms found in lawns are almost always nothing to be concerned about. They are more annoying than anything. However, some can be toxic if eaten by pets or children, so their presence should be monitored in these scenarios.
As far as solutions, it is easy to just tolerate them until they have done their thing, or simply rake them off and discard them as they appear.
If you find them unsightly, here are a few things you might try.
First, it is important to identify the source of the organic material the fungi is feeding on, otherwise they will continue to appear when conditions are right. Perhaps there is an old tree root or stump in the area that needs dug out. The source may simply be dead grass or plant material, which raking can help with. You may also try to aerate your lawn this fall, to help reduce compaction and improve drainage.
One lawn issue that may need corrected is the problem of thatch. Thatch is an intermingled layer of dead and living plant material that accumulates just above the soil surface. Thatch accumulation can be caused by either over-fertilization, over-watering, and/or soil compaction.
Most lawns have a small amount of thatch, which is fine, but too much can interfere with water and air movement and can increase disease and insect pressure. About the only fix for this scenario is to have your lawn de-thatched using a dethatching machine. These machines can be rented or hired out through a lawn care company.
If this sounds like your issue, I encourage you to read Purdue’s Turfgrass Science publication at https://bit.ly/3j6gw0Q.
One situation where fungus should not be ignored, is if it is coming out of the side of a tree. Knowing what we’ve learned about fungus, we know that it appears when there is dead organic matter, which we do not want inside a tree, especially if it is near your home or other structures.
The good news is that those tree mushrooms, called conks, are not contagious. However, it is highly recommended that you have the tree inspected by a certified arborist.
In the meantime, try to minimize any stresses the tree might be under and assess the degree of risk the tree poses in terms of dropping branches or splitting during a storm, and the hazards it poses to people and property.