Purdue Extension winter programming is in full swing, and with COVID concerns ramping up, many of these programs are converting to a virtual format allowing you to participate from the comfort of your own home.
I have tried to highlight as many of these as I can in previous articles, but before falling behind even further here are several that may be of interest:
- Strategic Marketing for Your Farm’s Future is a virtual program that will be held virtually on Thursday evenings from 7-8 p.m. ET Feb. 3 through March 3. Throughout the program participants will hear from Purdue Extension Educators, Specialists, and industry representatives on: crop marketing strategies, marketing tools, diversification into niche markets, and more. Registration is $30 and can be accomplished here: https://cvent.me/dK00gR For more information, contact Purdue Extension Putnam County at 765-653-8411 or smith535@purdue.edu.
- Farm and Family Business Succession: Strategies to Stay on Track will be hosted by Purdue’s Succession Planning Team through three sessions taking place on Feb. 15 and 22, and March 1, from noon to 1:30 p.m. EST. The program will focus on getting started with succession planning, retirement and insurance planning, navigating inheritance taxes, and operating and buy-sell agreements, among others. The cost of the program is $30 per family, and can be accomplished with this link: https://cvent.me/xwg8qr.
- Interested in doing your part to protect Indiana from Invasive Species? Register for Purdue’s new Invasive Species Signature Program, where you can learn how to help protect Indiana’s ecology and economy by learning how to prevent the spread of invasive species. This program series will be Monday evenings beginning Feb. 7 and run through March, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. EST. Registration for the series is $10 and can be done here: https://cvent.me/Bxy8Ea. For questions, contact Purdue Extension Posey County at 812-838-1331 or hschmitz@purdue.edu
To keep up to date with these and the many other programs going on around the state, bookmark the Extension website: https://extension.purdue.edu. From here you can navigate to programs and information on all things Purdue agriculture including: field crops, horticulture, livestock, forestry anad natural resources, diversified farm and food systems, and ag economics.