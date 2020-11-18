Private and commercial pesticide applicators in need of year end PARP (Private Applicator Recertification Points) or CCH (Continuing Certification Hour) credits are in luck!
The Purdue Extension Services of Benton, Jasper, Newton and White counties will be hosting the annual QUAD County PARP Program Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. EST (6 p.m. CST). This will be a virtual program.
On the agenda for the evening will be Purdue Corn Specialist Dr. Bob Nielsen, who will be speaking on “High Yield Corn: It’s About Paying Attention to Details.”
Also presenting will be Dr. Fred Whitford of Purdue Pesticide Programs discussing, “Selecting the Right Tank for Micronutrients.”
Lastly, the program will be offering an update from the Office of the Indiana State Chemist given by Bryan Overstreet of Purdue Extension in Jasper County.
Participants in need of PARP or CCH credit will need to register at www.cvent.com/d/t7q58r. The cost for the program for those needing credit will be $15, which can be paid when registering at the site above.
For questions about the event, or if you would like to attend the program for free without receiving PARP/CCH credit, contact me at 219-984-5115 or awestfal@purdue.edu
If you are unsure of your status as a private pesticide applicator, feel free to contact our office at 219-984-5115 or the Office of the Indiana State Chemist at 765-494-1492.
Just a reminder that as a private applicator, you will need to attend three programs in the five-year period before your license expires, and you cannot attend more than two in any given year.
Additionally, if you are in need of PARP credit before the end of the year but the Quad County Program does not fit your calendar you can view other programs by visiting the website: https://ppp.purdue.edu and clicking on “PARP events.”
Lastly, one of your three PARP programs may be an online program, which is available at the website mentioned above. If you are concerned about your ability to receive needed credit before the end of year, don’t hesitate to reach out to our office at the number above.