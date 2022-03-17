The ag economy has been a tricky thing to keep an eye on lately.
Like many other industries, COVID disruptions have interrupted supply chains, something that is being exacerbated even more now with conflicts abroad.
On one hand, demand for U.S. corn and soybeans is very high and current prices reflect that, as farmers are seeing prices not reached since the ethanol boom several years ago. However, much of this extra income is expected to go towards higher than usual input costs, mainly in the form of herbicides and fertilizer.
While these applications can’t be dismissed, there are tools and things to think about prior to application that may help a farmer’s price point in any given year.
Agronomy researchers at Purdue conduct field trials every year, trying to find the ideal amount of nitrogen (N) that should be applied to a corn crop. Rates, material, timing, and placement are all assessed and updated in the publication “Nitrogen Management Guidelines for Corn in Indiana.”
With nitrogen and commodity prices being what they are, nitrogen rates will be something that all farms need to keep an eye on this year.
Traditional thinking has been that there is a linear relationship between N rates and corn yield, and the more N that is applied the more grain that will be harvested. In reality however, it is not a straight line and there will be a point reached where a farmer will find their “optimum rate,” where the additional yield gain from application is not paying for the extra N that is being applied to get that gain.
Instead, the excess N wastes money and can harm the environment. Using tables from the publication, farmers can evaluate the cost of nitrogen vs grain prices and determine this optimum rate.
According to 106 field scale trials in locations with soils similar to what we typically find in Northwest/West Central Indiana, the average optimum N rate was around 211 pounds N /ac, assuming management practices are taken to minimize the risk of N loss prior to plant update. Each farm and field will vary slightly, so farmers should make their own assessments.
For phosphorous (P) and potassium (K), check out the publication “Thoughts on Profitable Fertilizer Rates,” which shows similar date for P and K.
Another plus farmers may have going for them with these nutrients, is that unlike N, they can build up in the soil, and if you are diligent about their application, you may already be at the “optimum rate” in any given year.
This could mean minimal or even no fertilizer might need applied, which could be very helpful until fertilizer prices come back down. Proper soil tests will help determine if this is the case.
The links for each of these publications is quite long, so I recommend accessing them from the website maintained by Purdue Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn at https://thekernel.info.