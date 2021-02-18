Organizers of the Indiana Small Farm Conference remind farmers that it’s never too early to gain new insights ahead of the growing season.
The ninth annual conference and trade show will take place March 4-6, with live and on-demand content delivered through the interactive Microsoft Teams application. All content will remain available to participants after the conference is over.
The fee to attend all three days of the conference is $35 per person. Registration is open and can be done at https://bit.ly/3ajjYkV.
This year’s conference offers several tracks, from which attendees can choose sessions that best align with their farming operations and goals:
- Advanced Livestock
- , with a focus on pasture renovation and management, as well as breakout sessions on beef, goats, sheep and poultry.
- Advanced Vegetable Production
- , with panels on leafy greens, soil health and cover crops, and on-demand crop-update/growing technique content.
- Beginning Farmer
- , which will help newcomers set themselves up for success through sessions on developing farm stands and diversifying enterprises.
- Farm Business & Marketing Plans
- , with suggestions from successful vendors to increase sales, presentations on e-commerce and tax benefits and more.
- Regenerative Agriculture
- , featuring a grower panel and a presentation by Ray “The Soil Guy” Archuleta, a soil scientist with over 30 years of experience.
- Urban Agriculture
- , with a variety of sessions covering urban farms, soil health, pest management and community engagement.
The Purdue Extension Farm Stress Team also will provide pre-recorded on-demand videos and resources related to mental health, including resources specifically related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attendees will receive Microsoft Teams login information for the conference only after payment is received. If you have a question about registration, e-mail edustore@purdue.edu.
If you require special accommodations to participate in the conference, or have questions about the conference itself, email welsh@purdue.edu or call 765-494-8490.
A detailed conference schedule will be available several days before the event, and currently scheduled sessions are subject to change.
Follow the conference on Twitter and Instagram at @SmallFarmPurdue or on Facebook at @PurdueExtensionSmallFarms, with the hashtag #PurdueSmallFarms.