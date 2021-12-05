Registration is open for the annual Purdue University Top Farmer Conference, which will be conducted virtually from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7, 2022.
Using the Zoom online meeting platform, participants will have the opportunity to hear from the nation’s top experts on production agriculture and engage in question and answer sessions with the speakers during this interactive, live online program.
The conference’s keynote speaker, Dr. Frank Mithloehner, professor of animal science and air quality Extension specialist at the University of California-Davis, will present “Animal Ag’s Path to Climate Neutrality.”
Dr. Mitloehner is a sustainability expert who has spent nearly two decades studying the relationship between the livestock industry and air quality. His research sheds new light on the impact of livestock emissions on climate and reveals, once livestock emissions and mitigation process are better understood, how the world can move closer to turning what can be viewed as a liability into an asset.
Other conference topics will include “Opportunities & Challenges of Storing Carbon in Agricultural Soils,” with Purdue Ag Economists Nathanael Thompson, and Carson Reeling who will join Purdue agronomist Shalamar Armstrong to discuss emerging opportunities for farmers to receive payments for storing carbon on their farms.
Also on the bill, Purdue ag economist Todd Kuethe and farm real estate experts RD Schrader and Howard Halderman will discuss the new record-high farmland prices across the Midwest.
Lastly, Purdue agronomists Dan Quinn and Shaun Casteel will join Purdue weed scientist Bill Johnson and Purdue ag economist Michael Langemeier to examine the impact of the dramatic rise in crop input prices as well as potential input supply shortfalls on corn and soybean production in 2022. During the session they will outline management options to consider.
Registration for this four-hour event is $50 and includes access to the live conference, video recordings and presentation slide decks. Upon registration, you will receive the Zoom meeting link and details on how to join the conference at its scheduled time.
All registered participants will receive access to the presentation recordings and slides following the conference. Only registered participants will have access to the recordings and slides.
The Purdue Top Farmer Conference is provided by the Purdue University Center for Commercial Agriculture and sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America.
Registration can be accomplished by visiting the Center’s website here: https://ag.purdue.edu/commercialag.