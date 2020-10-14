Experts in data science and digital agriculture at Purdue University are presenting a series of digital agriculture webinars each Thursday this fall.
Starting Oct. 1 at 12:30 p.m. ET, the webinars will feature practical tips people can implement to do deeper dives into what drives the technology.
The “Digging into the Data Pipeline” presentations are designed for those interested in getting more out of farm data.
Dennis Buckmaster, agricultural and biological engineering professor at Purdue University, begins the series talking about putting your smartphone to work by learning to use apps like Trello and Google Sheets to help manage your farm and agribusiness data. He will walk through examples of how to use free apps to get the most out of your smartphone.
The webinars start at 12:30 p.m. ET each Thursday starting Oct. 1 to Dec. 10. Speakers will present for the first 30 minutes followed by a live chat where participants can ask questions.
• Oct. 1 – Put Your Smartphone to Work. Dennis Buckmaster, agricultural and biological engineering professor and Dean’s Fellow for Digital Agriculture.
• Oct. 8 – Choose the Path of Least Resistance for Your Data. Yaguang Zhang and Yang Wang, graduate research assistants in electrical and computer engineering.
• Oct. 15 – Sensors, The Possibilities are Endless. Gaganpreet Hundal, graduate research assistant in computer and information technology.
• Oct. 22 – Make Sense of Your Sensors. Andrew Balmos, data/software engineer, and John Scott, digital agriculture Extension coordinator.
• Oct. 29 – Hammer is to Nail as API is to Software. Andrew Balmos, data/software engineer, and Zach Mason, senior software engineer at Wabash Heartland Innovation Network.
• Nov. 5 – Create Savvy Spreadsheets to Work Better for You. Dennis Buckmaster, agricultural and biological engineering professor of and Dean’s Fellow for Digital Agriculture.
• Nov. 12 – Dig into Data within Your Spreadsheets. Dennis Buckmaster, agricultural and biological engineering professor of and Dean’s Fellow for Digital Agriculture.
• Nov. 19 – Meet LoRa, Your New Best Friend. Andrew Balmos, data/software engineer, and Jack Stucky, vice president of engineering at Wabash Heartland Innovation Network.
• Dec. 3 –Extend the Power of Your Spreadsheets. Dennis Buckmaster, agricultural and biological engineering professor of and Dean’s Fellow for Digital Agriculture.
• Dec. 10 – GROW Your Field Knowledge. Andrew Balmos, data/software engineer.
The webinars are free, but registration is requested at: https://purdue-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJArcOGrpjkoHdaiE6-QCCpqPVfsUF7419Xb.
The presentations will be recorded and posted on the Purdue Digital Ag Resources website (https://ag.purdue.edu/digital-ag-resources).
This series is supported in part by the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network (WHIN).