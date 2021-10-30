The Purdue Extension Service of White County would like to invite the community to our annual meeting, sponsored by the White County Extension Board.
The event will be Nov. 16 at the White County 4-H Fairgrounds Community Building, 12 N. 25 East, Reynolds. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. for an open house meet-and-greet with Extension staff. Light refreshments will be served.
Immediately following the open house, the program will feature a keynote speaker Dr. Fred Whitford, of Purdue Pesticide programs.
In addition to being known as a dynamic speaker at agriculture events around the state, Whitford has also written countless publications on farm safety and is also a historian. He has authored several ag-related books, including “For the Good of the Farmer: A Biography of John Harrison Skinner, Dean of Purdue Agriculture,” and “Queen of American Agriculture: A Biography of Virginia Claypool Meredith,” among others.
Dr. Whitford will be sharing his historical knowledge with us that evening, during a presentation titled “A History of White County Agriculture,” where he will share several historical photographs from his archive that he has traced back to our community.
The annual Extension meeting is free to attend, participants are just asked to RSVP to the Extension office by calling 219-984-5115 or by e-mailing awestfal@purdue.edu by Nov. 10 so we can make appropriate accommodations.
Virtual workshop on farmland leasing
Landowners and farmers can learn more about the various tools available with farmland leases, the impact soil may have on leases, and legal protections gained through leasing by participating in the Purdue University Extension virtual workshop, "Digging Deeper Into Land Leases."
Many times, lease terms must be negotiated that match expectations for both landlords and tenants. The Purdue Land Lease Team has developed this program that address many questions concerning land leases.
This virtual workshop will be offered at two different times including Nov. 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. EST and Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon EST.
Anthony Crowell, an attorney at Gordon and Associates, will present the legalities of having an effective land lease. Purdue Extension Educators will also discuss the following topics: Trends and Drivers of Farm Cash Rents and Land Values, Available Leasing Tools, Tips for Reading a Web Soil Survey, and Ways to Incorporate Soil Health Into Leases.
The registration fee for this workshop is $25. Individuals wanting to participate in this virtual workshop can sign up at https://cvent.me/gmRR08.
The deadline for registration is 24 hours before each session. The Purdue Land Lease Team will send an e-mail to the e-mail address you provide with the link to connect from your home computer, tablet or smartphone.
For more information, or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Jenna Nees at 765-653-8411 or smith535@purdue.edu prior to the program.