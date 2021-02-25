As the days begin to lengthen and more of us begin thinking about spring, I always like to promote some great web-based resources Purdue Extension has to offer that may help you this coming year.
Many of the websites I suggest bookmarking throughout this column can be accessed via https://extension.purdue.edu. This is the homepage for Purdue Extension and where you can find information about upcoming Extension programs, as well as links to a few of the main educational sites Extension offers such as: Agriculture, Community, Environment, Family, Food, Garden and Youth (4-H).
Helpful information that you will find on the Purdue Extension Agriculture website includes Ag Answers, which looks to provide timely advice, strategies and reminders to help farmers better manage their crops, livestock and marketplace transactions.
Farmers should also consider bookmarking www.agry.purdue.edu/ext/corn/cafe. This is the Purdue-run “Chat ‘n Chew Café,” which provides agronomic news and information by posting the latest research and articles being put out by research specialists throughout the U.S. corn belt.
The Café also features several great year-round references such as: herbicide classification charts, plant population and fertilizer recommendations, and weed identification guides just to name a few.
For economic based information, look to the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture: https://ag.purdue.edu/commercialag/Pages. This website operated by Purdue agriculture economists provides great resources on agriculture policy, finance, business management, farm prices and leasing arrangements, farm risk resources and the latest economic outlooks, just to name a few.
If you are a beginning or small farmer, check out www.purdue.edu/dffs, which offers information on getting started and planning a business around more diverse agriculture.
For news on the latest crop pests affecting the state, subscribe to Purdue’s Pest and Crop Newsletter at https://extension.entm.purdue.edu/pestcrop, which gives timely information on pests and crops throughout the state and offers advice on the most effective, economic, and environmentally sound pest management strategies as producers are confronting them.
Another great pest resource is Purdue’s Plant and Pest Diagnostic Laboratory: https://ag.purdue.edu/btny/ppdl. This laboratory is where plant samples and insects are sent throughout the state for diagnosis, and the website is where current problems and trends the lab is noticing are published to assist producers and homeowners who are having similar issues.